From 1960 state visits to eight signature styles: Queen Sirikit’s ‘chut Thai’ legacy

The costumes designed by Pierre Balmain and his team for Her Majesty’s visit to the United States and Europe were both elegant and highly dignified.

The media and international audiences were highly impressed and admired the beauty of Her Majesty, and fashion experts from around the world praised her as one of the most beautifully dressed women of her time. Notably, she was recognised in several prestigious listings:

International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 1960

The 1964 list of the world’s best-dressed

The 12 Best-Dressed Women Hall of Fame in 1965 in New York

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit recommended the enhancement and refinement of various Thai royal costumes worn during her official state visits, which became the prototypes of Thai national costumes for women, later known as formal Thai national costumes. There were eight main designs developed over time.

She wore these costumes on various occasions, both in Thailand and during official duties abroad, and they became widely admired both domestically and internationally.

The 8 designs of the formal Thai national costume have unique names that reflect the essence of Thai culture and its identity:

Thai Ruean Ton

Thai Chakri

Thai Chakraphat

Thai Amarin

Thai Siwalai

Thai Borompiman

Thai Chitlada

Thai Dusit

Her Majesty was inspired by the royal pavilions in the Grand Palace and Dusit Palace, which became the foundation for designing these costumes. Dr Surath explained further:

Thai Ruean Ton: This design is inspired by Ruen Ton Pavilion, a traditional wooden Thai-style house. It reflects the identity of the Thai rural dress, making it both practical and symbolic of Thai culture.

Thai Chakri: Inspired by the Chakri Mahaprasat in the Grand Palace, this costume blends Western-style tailoring with traditional Thai elegance.

Thai Dusit: Based on the design of the Dusit Mahaprasat, this costume features an elegant fitted bodice and embroidered patterns, mirroring the grandeur of royal ceremonies.

Thai Chitlada: Designed with the Chitlada Pavilion in mind, this costume represents a blend of rural Thai style and formal wear, appropriate for both official and formal occasions.

Dr Surath added:

“The formal Thai national costume designed by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother is the prototype for the Thai attire we use today. It has evolved in many forms through performing arts, the entertainment industry, and beauty pageants both domestically and internationally. While the costume may not strictly follow the original pattern as designed by Her Majesty, with modifications made over time, the basis of all designs comes from the formal Thai national costume.”

“One key aspect of the formal Thai national costume is the tailoring for modern wearability. If people are unfamiliar, they cannot simply gather pleats and tie them around the waist as was done in ancient times. Her Majesty designed it so that hooks could be used for convenience, while still maintaining the signature pleats,” Dr Surath continued.

Meanwhile, Sawitree Suwansathit, an expert on the Cultural Heritage Preservation and Promotion Committee, and a speaker at the seminar, shared insights into the beauty and identity of the formal Thai national costume, which was born from Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s exceptional talent. She said:

“Her Majesty had excellent taste and was the daughter of the ambassador to the St. James Court in London, England, and France. What’s important is that she did not work alone. She had a team of historians, ladies, and scholars advising her on how the royal attire was worn in the past, which she then adapted into patterns for the costumes. This made the formal Thai national costume elegant and suitable for various occasions, while also flattering the Thai body shape.”

She also added:

“Creating the right taste—knowing which outfit suits which body shape and occasion—is a very delicate matter. For international events, there are dress codes to ensure people dress appropriately for the occasion. This is something we must encourage and teach, especially regarding how the eight styles of the formal Thai national costume should be worn.”

Even as she grew older, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother continued to develop the Thai costume. For example, she graciously instructed the use of Batik fabric to be tailored into Thai costumes, which were paired with lace fabrics.

Each piece of her attire, beautiful at every stage of her life, was designed with the hope that all Thai people could wear diverse Thai costumes while also preserving Thai weaving craftsmanship for future generations.