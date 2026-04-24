JAXA to test Japan’s first liquid-engine-only large rocket

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Friday (April 24) that it will launch an H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on June 10.

It will be the first launch attempt since a failed effort last December. The rocket is expected to take off between 9.54am and 11.53am.

A low-cost version of the rocket, not equipped with a solid rocket booster, will be used for the launch. It is set to be Japan's first large rocket powered solely by a liquid engine.