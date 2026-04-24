Mine-Akiyoshidai designated Japan’s 11th UNESCO Global Geopark

Mine-Akiyoshidai, a karst plateau in western Japan, has been designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark.

The designation, decided by the executive board of the specialised U.N. agency, was announced by Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on Thursday (April 24).

UNESCO's Global Geopark program is aimed at protecting and utilising areas with outstanding geological and topographical features of international significance.

Mine-Akiyoshidai in the city of Mine in Yamaguchi Prefecture is the 11th UNESCO Global Geopark in Japan. It followed the 2023 designation of the Hakusan Tedorigawa area in the city of Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, as the nation's 10th UNESCO Global Geopark.