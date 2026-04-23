Japan eyes airfare surcharge to help fund sustainable jet fuel

The Japanese transport ministry plans to create a system that would pass on part of the sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, costs to air travellers.

Based on discussions by a panel of relevant experts, the ministry plans to map out an outline of the system by this summer and implement it around 2030.

SAFs are produced from wood shavings, waste cooking oil and other materials and contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Japanese airlines have begun using SAFs for international flights. The government aims to replace 10 per cent of the aviation fuel used by domestic airlines with SAF by 2030.