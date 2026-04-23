Japan seeks safer rail crossing warnings for foreign visitors

A Japanese transport ministry affiliate on Thursday (April 23) proposed the introduction of multi-language warnings and pictograms, after a foreign tourist was hit and killed by a train last August.

According to a report on the accident released by the Japan Transport Safety Board the same day, a two-car train of Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, hit the tourist, a 55-year-old woman from Taiwan, while travelling between Kamiarita and Arita stations on the Sasebo line in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Saga on the afternoon of Aug. 13, 2025.

The accident occurred at a Class 3 railroad crossing, which is equipped with alarms but not barriers, and is located near Sueyama Shrine, a popular tourist spot.