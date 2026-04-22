ANA weighs domestic fuel surcharge as fuel costs keep rising

All Nippon Airways is considering introducing fuel surcharges for domestic flights in fiscal 2027, it was learned Wednesday (April 22).

Aviation fuel prices are surging amid escalating turmoil in the Middle East, making it increasingly difficult for the airline to maintain its profitability on domestic routes. Details of the surcharge system will be worked out later.

ANA's key rival, Japan Airlines, plans to introduce fuel surcharges for domestic flights in April 2027, while Skymark Airlines is examining a similar move as early as spring of the same year.