ANA weighs domestic fuel surcharge as fuel costs keep rising

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2026
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Jiji Press
ANA weighs domestic fuel surcharge as fuel costs keep rising

ANA is studying extra charges on domestic fares in fiscal 2027 as Middle East tensions send jet fuel prices higher and pressure airline profits.

  • All Nippon Airways (ANA) is considering introducing a fuel surcharge for its domestic flights, potentially starting in fiscal year 2027.
  • The move is a response to surging aviation fuel prices, which are making it difficult for the airline to maintain profitability on its domestic routes.
  • This consideration follows similar plans by competitors, as Japan Airlines and Skymark Airlines are also planning or examining domestic surcharges for 2027.

All Nippon Airways is considering introducing fuel surcharges for domestic flights in fiscal 2027, it was learned Wednesday (April 22).

Aviation fuel prices are surging amid escalating turmoil in the Middle East, making it increasingly difficult for the airline to maintain its profitability on domestic routes. Details of the surcharge system will be worked out later.

ANA's key rival, Japan Airlines, plans to introduce fuel surcharges for domestic flights in April 2027, while Skymark Airlines is examining a similar move as early as spring of the same year.

ANA previously indicated its intention to consider adopting surcharges while monitoring fuel cost movements. It is believed that the difficult business environment posed by high fuel prices will likely persist.

Among Japanese airlines, only Fuji Dream Airlines, a regional carrier based in the central Japan city of Shizuoka, imposes fuel surcharges on domestic fares. The carrier plans to hike surcharges for tickets to be issued in May by up to four times from the month before, reflecting soaring fuel prices.

JAL and ANA have announced they will significantly increase fuel surcharges for international flights to be issued in May and June.

ANA weighs domestic fuel surcharge as fuel costs keep rising

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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