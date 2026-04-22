Songkran air travel hits 460,817 passengers; Krabi ranks No.1 for flights and arrivals

Thailand’s Department of Airports reported brisk air travel during Songkran 2026, with more than 460,000 passengers passing through airports under its supervision over the 10-day holiday period.

Danai Ruengson, director-general of the Department of Airports, said passenger traffic between April 10-19, 2026 totalled 460,817, covering both domestic and international travel. Airports under the department handled 3,374 flights during the period, comprising 3,230 domestic flights and 144 international flights.

The most popular airports during the Songkran period were:

Krabi Airport: 95,000 passengers (720 flights) Udon Thani Airport: 63,492 passengers (436 flights) Khon Kaen Airport: 54,475 passengers (382 flights)

Air cargo continued to play a key role, with total cargo volume recorded at 63,037 kilogrammes. The leading airport for cargo was Surat Thani (15,737kg), followed by Nakhon Si Thammarat and Udon Thani, Danai said.