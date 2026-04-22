Songkran air travel hits 460,817 passengers; Krabi ranks No.1 for flights and arrivals

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2026
Songkran air travel hits 460,817 passengers; Krabi ranks No.1 for flights and arrivals

Thailand’s Department of Airports reports 460,817 passengers and 3,374 flights across its airports during Songkran 2026 (April 10-19), led by Krabi with 95,000 travellers.

Thailand’s Department of Airports reported brisk air travel during Songkran 2026, with more than 460,000 passengers passing through airports under its supervision over the 10-day holiday period.

Danai Ruengson, director-general of the Department of Airports, said passenger traffic between April 10-19, 2026 totalled 460,817, covering both domestic and international travel. Airports under the department handled 3,374 flights during the period, comprising 3,230 domestic flights and 144 international flights.

Songkran air travel hits 460,817 passengers; Krabi ranks No.1 for flights and arrivals

The most popular airports during the Songkran period were:

  1. Krabi Airport: 95,000 passengers (720 flights)
  2. Udon Thani Airport: 63,492 passengers (436 flights)
  3. Khon Kaen Airport: 54,475 passengers (382 flights)

Air cargo continued to play a key role, with total cargo volume recorded at 63,037 kilogrammes. The leading airport for cargo was Surat Thani (15,737kg), followed by Nakhon Si Thammarat and Udon Thani, Danai said.

Songkran air travel hits 460,817 passengers; Krabi ranks No.1 for flights and arrivals

Danai said the department prioritised facilitation and safety measures in line with Transport Ministry policy, including coordinating sufficient public transport links for arrivals and departures, which helped ensure no passengers were left stranded.

“Overall, measures covering facilitation, safety and security were implemented smoothly,” he said. “Public transport connections into town centres and tourist areas were provided in numbers aligned with flight schedules.”

Songkran air travel hits 460,817 passengers; Krabi ranks No.1 for flights and arrivals

Airports also organised Songkran welcome activities to improve the travel experience, which Danai said helped create “smiles, happiness and a strong impression” for passengers and visitors.

He added that the strong Songkran numbers are a positive sign for Thailand’s tourism momentum, and said the department will continue preparing airport support plans and upgrading facilities under its supervision to improve convenience, safety and service standards.

Songkran air travel hits 460,817 passengers; Krabi ranks No.1 for flights and arrivals

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