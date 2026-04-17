Bangkok moves to make Songkran a world-class festival draw

To accommodate an even bigger festival in future, the BMA is preparing to improve pavements and pedestrian routes to ensure smoother, more seamless connectivity. One major proposal under study is the construction of a skywalk linking Silom Road with Lumphini Park to improve convenience and safety for festivalgoers.

Beyond transport access, the city also plans to regulate vendors, upgrade drainage systems, improve waste collection efficiency and install more CCTV cameras at key locations to ensure the festival meets the highest standards and gives visitors greater peace of mind.

On the environmental front, the BMA has partnered with the private sector on an initiative to recycle plastic water guns, which are difficult to break down. The plastic waste will be converted into naphtha oil and then used to produce food-grade packaging, creating added value while reducing waste in a more sustainable way.