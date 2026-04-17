TRUE’s Songkran mobility data shows Isaan tops travel growth, with Chinese visitors leading inbound check-ins

Bangkok hotspots for Songkran network use

Bangkok residents and foreign tourists continued to favour central celebration areas, driving the highest growth in mobile network use at:

Khao San Road Silom Road ICONSIAM Siam Square CentralWorld

(TRUE noted Silom’s event ran April 12-14, while most other locations continued through April 15.)

The five provinces with the highest overall data usage were:

Bangkok Chon Buri Samut Prakan Pathum Thani Samut Sakhon



Most-used platforms during Songkran

TRUE said social media remained dominant for real-time sharing. For TrueMove H customers, the top five platforms were:

Facebook YouTube TikTok WhatsApp LINE

For dtac customers, the top five were:

Facebook YouTube WhatsApp TikTok LINE

Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Network Officer at TRUE Corporation Plc, said the data reflects not only festival travel but wider digital-era shifts where living, travel and communication happen simultaneously in real time. He said TRUE used AI and an autonomous network system to manage demand—adjusting capacity in dense areas and maintaining signal quality 24/7 so customers could use 5G, 4G, WiFi and home internet continuously and reliably.

TRUE said it will continue analysing this year’s mobility insights to further improve network planning for future peak periods, especially in major Songkran hubs such as Silom, Siam Square and Khao San Road, and in key tourist provinces including Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen and Chon Buri.