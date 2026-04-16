Samut Prakan’s late Songkran splash: water-truck bans issued for April 19 and 26

Songkran celebrations in Samut Prakan are set to continue at two major locations—Bang Sao Thong and Phra Pradaeng—with police issuing strict traffic rules that ban water trucks and certain vehicles from key routes to ease congestion and prevent disorder.

The traffic regulations, published in the Royal Gazette, will apply on Sunday, April 19 and Sunday, April 26, 2026, with enforcement on main roads in the designated areas.



Site 1: Bang Sao Thong (Sunday, April 19, 2026)

Traffic police will prohibit water trucks, water-play equipment vehicles, and vehicles with loudspeakers from entering the area between 8.00am and midnight.

Restrictions include: