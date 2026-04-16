Samut Prakan’s late Songkran splash: water-truck bans issued for April 19 and 26

Songkran celebrations in Samut Prakan are set to continue at two major locations—Bang Sao Thong and Phra Pradaeng—with police issuing strict traffic rules that ban water trucks and certain vehicles from key routes to ease congestion and prevent disorder.
The traffic regulations, published in the Royal Gazette, will apply on Sunday, April 19 and Sunday, April 26, 2026, with enforcement on main roads in the designated areas.
Traffic police will prohibit water trucks, water-play equipment vehicles, and vehicles with loudspeakers from entering the area between 8.00am and midnight.
Restrictions include:
Traffic controls will be in place from 9.00am to midnight, including:
Authorities warned that violators may face legal action. The restrictions do not apply to vehicles authorised by traffic officers.
Drivers without urgent business are advised to avoid the affected routes, while revellers planning to attend are urged to check travel plans and follow traffic rules to help keep the late-season Songkran festivities safe and smooth.