Samut Prakan’s late Songkran splash: water-truck bans issued for April 19 and 26

THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2026

Samut Prakan will stage major post-Songkran celebrations in Bang Sao Thong (April 19, 2026) and Phra Pradaeng (April 26, 2026), with strict traffic rules banning water trucks and vehicles with loudspeakers on key roads.

Songkran celebrations in Samut Prakan are set to continue at two major locations—Bang Sao Thong and Phra Pradaeng—with police issuing strict traffic rules that ban water trucks and certain vehicles from key routes to ease congestion and prevent disorder.

The traffic regulations, published in the Royal Gazette, will apply on Sunday, April 19 and Sunday, April 26, 2026, with enforcement on main roads in the designated areas.

Samut Prakan’s late Songkran splash: water-truck bans issued for April 19 and 26


Site 1: Bang Sao Thong (Sunday, April 19, 2026)

Traffic police will prohibit water trucks, water-play equipment vehicles, and vehicles with loudspeakers from entering the area between 8.00am and midnight.

Restrictions include:

  • No driving and no parking of any vehicles: Road B and Road C3, C4, C5 and C6 throughout the Bang Phli New Town Housing Estate, Phase 1.
  • No parking for water trucks / loudspeaker vehicles (6.00pm-midnight): Industrial Estate-Lat Wai Road (SP.1006) from the housing estate junction to the Khlong Dan boundary.
  • Thepharak Road (km 22-24) from Khlong Maha Khun bridge to Khlong Hua Kluea bridge.

Samut Prakan’s late Songkran splash: water-truck bans issued for April 19 and 26

Site 2: Phra Pradaeng (Sunday, April 26, 2026)

Traffic controls will be in place from 9.00am to midnight, including:

  • No driving or parking for water trucks and vehicles carrying water players: Sukhumvit Road 113 (Soi Wat Dan Samrong).
  • Old railway road from the Tram intersection to Sapphawut Wittaya School (near the Bangkok boundary).

Authorities warned that violators may face legal action. The restrictions do not apply to vehicles authorised by traffic officers.

Drivers without urgent business are advised to avoid the affected routes, while revellers planning to attend are urged to check travel plans and follow traffic rules to help keep the late-season Songkran festivities safe and smooth.

Samut Prakan’s late Songkran splash: water-truck bans issued for April 19 and 26

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