Chon Buri Songkran and Wan Lai 2026 schedule: festival dates and celebration spots

Wan Lai is a long-standing local tradition in Chon Buri. Originally known as Tam Bun Wan Lai, it was a merit-making gathering held during Songkran, featuring Buddhist rites before continuing with sand pagoda building, water splashing, folk games and traditional sports.
This tradition is one of Chon Buri’s annual festivals, reflecting the province’s distinctive local identity alongside its other well-known customs. It is therefore regarded as part of the province’s cultural heritage rather than simply a tourism event.
Recently, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya Office released its 2026 report, bringing together the locations and dates for Songkran festivals and Wan Lai events across Chon Buri this year.
April 10–18
April 11–15
April 16–17
April 17–19
April 17–18
April 5
April 13
April 14
April 15
April 16–17
April 16
April 17
April 18
April 19
April 20
In addition, major shopping centres in Pattaya and across Chon Buri are also joining the celebrations with Songkran events and concerts by popular Thai artists to welcome the festive Wan Lai atmosphere.
Participating venues include Terminal 21 Pattaya, Central Pattaya, Central Marina Outlet, Central Si Racha, Central Chonburi and Pacific Park Sriracha.