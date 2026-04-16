Chon Buri Songkran and Wan Lai 2026 schedule: festival dates and celebration spots

THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2026

Chon Buri is staging Songkran and Wan Lai events throughout April 2026, with major celebrations in Bang Saen, Si Racha, Pattaya and Bang Saray.

Wan Lai is a long-standing local tradition in Chon Buri. Originally known as Tam Bun Wan Lai, it was a merit-making gathering held during Songkran, featuring Buddhist rites before continuing with sand pagoda building, water splashing, folk games and traditional sports.

This tradition is one of Chon Buri’s annual festivals, reflecting the province’s distinctive local identity alongside its other well-known customs. It is therefore regarded as part of the province’s cultural heritage rather than simply a tourism event.

Recently, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya Office released its 2026 report, bringing together the locations and dates for Songkran festivals and Wan Lai events across Chon Buri this year.

Chon Buri Songkran and Wan Lai 2026 schedule: festival dates and celebration spots

Event highlights

April 10–18

  • Worship of Phra Phuttha Sihing and Chon Buri Songkran Festival at the plaza in front of Chon Buri Provincial Hall

April 11–15

  • Maha Songkran Festival: Flowers in Bloom at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya

April 16–17

  • Bang Saen Sand Pagoda Building and Wan Lai Festival, featuring concerts on two stages: the Coke stage at Bang Saen Roundabout and a stage hosted by Saen Suk Municipality

Chon Buri Songkran and Wan Lai 2026 schedule: festival dates and celebration spots

April 17–19

  • Pattaya Wan Lai Songkran and the Monomax concert, Splash, Cheer, Fun, at Pattaya Beach

April 17–18

  • Phaya Yom procession tradition (Bang Phra Songkran) at Bang Phra Public Park, Si Racha district

Chon Buri Songkran and Wan Lai 2026 schedule: festival dates and celebration spots

Chon Buri Wan Lai 2026 schedule

April 5

  • Wan Lai Bo Win

April 13

  • Songkran tradition in Mueang Chon Buri district

April 14

  • Wan Lai in Phanat Nikhom district

April 15

  • Wan Lai in Phan Thong district

April 16–17

  • Wan Lai Bang Saen 

April 16

  • Wan Lai Wat Tham

Chon Buri Songkran and Wan Lai 2026 schedule: festival dates and celebration spots

April 17

  • Wan Lai Si Racha
  • Wan Lai Sattahip
  • Wan Lai Wat Sutthawat
  • Wan Lai Soi Noen Phlap Wan

April 18

  • Wan Lai Bang Phra
  • Wan Lai Koh Sichang
  • Wan Lai Na Kluea
  • Wan Lai Koh Larn

April 19

  • Wan Lai Pattaya

April 20

  • Wan Lai Bang Saray
  • Wan Lai Ban Bueng

Chon Buri Songkran and Wan Lai 2026 schedule: festival dates and celebration spots

In addition, major shopping centres in Pattaya and across Chon Buri are also joining the celebrations with Songkran events and concerts by popular Thai artists to welcome the festive Wan Lai atmosphere.

 Participating venues include Terminal 21 Pattaya, Central Pattaya, Central Marina Outlet, Central Si Racha, Central Chonburi and Pacific Park Sriracha.

 

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