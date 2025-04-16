Bang Saen\'s Wan Lai Water Festival Kicks Off, Expecting Huge Crowds

The vibrant "Wan Lai Bang Saen" water festival has begun today, April 16th, and will continue through tomorrow, April 17th, 2025.
Organised by Saensuk Municipality in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, the annual event aims to promote Thai culture and preserve the unique traditions of the Chonburi region.
Bang Saen Beach is once again the focal point for this major celebration, which draws large crowds year after year.
Today's activities saw a colourful display as over 60 teams from government bodies, private firms, and state enterprises joined in the traditional sand pagoda building along the entire stretch of Bang Saen Beach.
From this morning, participants enthusiastically began constructing intricate sand sculptures, showcasing impressive artistry and collaborative spirit.
The Saensuk Municipality is offering awards across various categories to recognise the best creations.
Tomorrow, Thursday, will see the judging of these sand pagodas, providing a spectacle for the many tourists expected to visit and admire the artistry.
The Saensuk Municipality has also organised a wide array of other attractions, including traditional folk games such as sea boxing and Sabaa, as well as demonstrations of local culinary traditions like the making of Saensuk sweets.
For the highly anticipated water splashing element of Wan Lai, the Saensuk Municipality has designated specific routes.
Participants are invited to enjoy the water festivities from Sukhumvit Road down to Bang Saen Beach, then along the beach road in a one-way system leading onto Ang Sila Road and Khao Lam Road for the entire length of these routes.
Even this morning saw locals and visitors taking to the streets with water containers and tanks, and even larger crowds are expected to join the fun this afternoon and evening.
"Bang Saen Wan Lai Festival 2025": Event Schedule
April 16th, 2025
Outdoor Activities:
Main Stage Activities:
April 17th, 2025
Outdoor Activities:
Water Pouring and Gold Leaf Offering Ceremony for Buddha Statues
Water Pouring Ceremony and Blessings from the Elderly
Main Stage Activities:
Set 1: Thai Classical Dance "Our Songkran"
Set 2: Baslope Dance "My Bang Saen & Songkran Circle Dance"
Set 3: Ballroom Dancing "Enjoyable Ballroom Dancing"
Set 4: Line Dance "Enjoyable Line Dance Set: Return of the Horseman"
Set 5: Traditional Folk Song Performance "Bang Saen People's Power"
Road Closures for "Bang Saen Wan Lai 2025":
Traffic will be closed around Charin Intersection, the road leading down to Bang Saen Beach, Bang Saen Beach roundabout, Soi 1, and Bang Saen Sai 1 Road (temporary) from 6:00 PM on April 14th, 2025, until 6:00 AM on April 18th, 2025.
All vehicles are prohibited from the road leading down to Bang Saen Beach from Charin Intersection to the Bang Saen Beach roundabout (both sides), a distance of 400 metres.
All vehicles are prohibited from Bang Saen Sai 1 Road from the Bang Saen Beach roundabout to the entrance of Soi 1 (both sides), a distance of 350 metres.
Detailed Road Closure Information for Bang Saen Wan Lai Festival:
The following 10 routes are prohibited for water trucks with a capacity of 200 litres or more (fixed or internal) and all vehicles equipped with large sound amplification systems during the Bang Saen Wan Lai festival on April 16th-17th, 2025:
Other vehicles can use the roads as usual.
Note: The prohibited areas are reserved for the convenience of those needing to access Burapha University Hospital in emergencies and to minimise disruption to tourists visiting Bang Saen Beach.