Bang Saen\'s Wan Lai Water Festival Kicks Off, Expecting Huge Crowds

The vibrant "Wan Lai Bang Saen" water festival has begun today, April 16th, and will continue through tomorrow, April 17th, 2025.

Organised by Saensuk Municipality in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, the annual event aims to promote Thai culture and preserve the unique traditions of the Chonburi region.

Bang Saen Beach is once again the focal point for this major celebration, which draws large crowds year after year.

Today's activities saw a colourful display as over 60 teams from government bodies, private firms, and state enterprises joined in the traditional sand pagoda building along the entire stretch of Bang Saen Beach.

From this morning, participants enthusiastically began constructing intricate sand sculptures, showcasing impressive artistry and collaborative spirit.

The Saensuk Municipality is offering awards across various categories to recognise the best creations.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will see the judging of these sand pagodas, providing a spectacle for the many tourists expected to visit and admire the artistry.

The Saensuk Municipality has also organised a wide array of other attractions, including traditional folk games such as sea boxing and Sabaa, as well as demonstrations of local culinary traditions like the making of Saensuk sweets.

