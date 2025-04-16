Bang Saen's Wan Lai Water Festival Kicks Off, Expecting Huge Crowds

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16, 2025

Two-day celebration brings sand pagoda building, traditional games, and widespread water splashing to the popular beach resort

 

The vibrant "Wan Lai Bang Saen" water festival has begun today, April 16th, and will continue through tomorrow, April 17th, 2025.

 

Organised by Saensuk Municipality in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, the annual event aims to promote Thai culture and preserve the unique traditions of the Chonburi region.

 

Bang Saen Beach is once again the focal point for this major celebration, which draws large crowds year after year.

 

Today's activities saw a colourful display as over 60 teams from government bodies, private firms, and state enterprises joined in the traditional sand pagoda building along the entire stretch of Bang Saen Beach.

 

From this morning, participants enthusiastically began constructing intricate sand sculptures, showcasing impressive artistry and collaborative spirit.

 

The Saensuk Municipality is offering awards across various categories to recognise the best creations.

 

Tomorrow, Thursday, will see the judging of these sand pagodas, providing a spectacle for the many tourists expected to visit and admire the artistry.

 

The Saensuk Municipality has also organised a wide array of other attractions, including traditional folk games such as sea boxing and Sabaa, as well as demonstrations of local culinary traditions like the making of Saensuk sweets.
 

 

For the highly anticipated water splashing element of Wan Lai, the Saensuk Municipality has designated specific routes.

 

Participants are invited to enjoy the water festivities from Sukhumvit Road down to Bang Saen Beach, then along the beach road in a one-way system leading onto Ang Sila Road and Khao Lam Road for the entire length of these routes.

 

Even this morning saw locals and visitors taking to the streets with water containers and tanks, and even larger crowds are expected to join the fun this afternoon and evening.

 

"Bang Saen Wan Lai Festival 2025": Event Schedule

April 16th, 2025

Outdoor Activities:

  • 7:00 AM: Start of Bang Saen Wan Lai Sand Pagoda Building
  • 10:00 AM: Traditional Folk Games Competition, Sea Boxing (Heats)
  • 11:00 AM: Water Pouring and Gold Leaf Offering Ceremony for Buddha Statues

 

Main Stage Activities:

  • 4:45 PM: MC Welcome
  • 5:00 PM: Exhibition: Promoting and Preserving Songkran Cultural Traditions
  • 6:00 PM: Performance by Artist "Bew Jitchreeya"
  • 7:45 PM: Performance by Artist "Mor Lam Isan On Zon Sin" (Northeast Thai Folk Music)
  • 10:15 PM: End of Activities
     

 

April 17th, 2025

Outdoor Activities:

  • 7:00 AM: Merit-Making and Alms Offering to 24 Monks

               Water Pouring and Gold Leaf Offering Ceremony for Buddha Statues

                Water Pouring Ceremony and Blessings from the Elderly

  • 9:00 AM: Traditional Folk Games Competition (Finals), Sea Boxing, Three-Legged Race, Tug-of-War, Sabaa (Thai marbles), Traditional Dance, Oyster Shucking

 

Main Stage Activities:

  • 11:00 AM: MC Welcome
  • 11:15 AM: Sand Pagoda Competition Awards Ceremony (All Categories) / Local Authority Eco-Friendly Awards / Chonburi Model Citizen Awards 2025 (Commerce, Tourism, or Service)
  • 1:30 PM: Seminar: "Saensuk: City of Learning and Universal Design" by the Faculty of Architecture, Kasetsart University
  • 2:00 PM: Performance by the Saensuk Municipality Senior Citizens' Club

         Set 1: Thai Classical Dance "Our Songkran"
         Set 2: Baslope Dance "My Bang Saen & Songkran Circle Dance"

  • 2:30 PM: Exhibition: Promoting and Preserving Traditions Related to the Songkran Festival
  • 3:10 PM: Performance by the Saensuk Municipality Senior Citizens' Club

          Set 3: Ballroom Dancing "Enjoyable Ballroom Dancing"

          Set 4: Line Dance "Enjoyable Line Dance Set: Return of the Horseman"
          Set 5: Traditional Folk Song Performance "Bang Saen People's Power"

  • 4:30 PM: Opening Ceremony of the Bang Saen Wan Lai Sand Pagoda Festival 2025
  • 5:00 PM: Performance by Artist "Kwang Chiraphan"
  • 6:45 PM: Performance by Artist "Bow Dam Lamsing" (Northeast Thai Lively Music)
  • 8:00 PM: Performance by Artist "San Sansin"
  • 9:00 PM: Performance by Artist "Kong Huayrai"
  • 10:15 PM: End of Activities

 

 

Road Closures for "Bang Saen Wan Lai 2025":

Traffic will be closed around Charin Intersection, the road leading down to Bang Saen Beach, Bang Saen Beach roundabout, Soi 1, and Bang Saen Sai 1 Road (temporary) from 6:00 PM on April 14th, 2025, until 6:00 AM on April 18th, 2025.

 

All vehicles are prohibited from the road leading down to Bang Saen Beach from Charin Intersection to the Bang Saen Beach roundabout (both sides), a distance of 400 metres.

 

All vehicles are prohibited from Bang Saen Sai 1 Road from the Bang Saen Beach roundabout to the entrance of Soi 1 (both sides), a distance of 350 metres.

 

 

Detailed Road Closure Information for Bang Saen Wan Lai Festival:

The following 10 routes are prohibited for water trucks with a capacity of 200 litres or more (fixed or internal) and all vehicles equipped with large sound amplification systems during the Bang Saen Wan Lai festival on April 16th-17th, 2025:

  • Road leading down to Bang Saen Beach from Bang Saen Intersection to Bang Saen Beach Roundabout (both sides)
  • Bang Saen Sai 1 Road from Bang Saen Beach Roundabout to A2 Hotel Intersection (both sides)
  • Bang Saen Sai 2 Road from Khao Lam Intersection to Charin Intersection (both sides)
  • Bang Saen Sai 3 Road (entire length)
  • Bang Saen Sai 4 North Road (entire length)
  • Bang Saen Sai 4 South Road (entire length)
  • Mittraphan Road (entire length)
  • Bang Saen-Ang Sila Road from Saensomboon Intersection to Scandinavia Intersection (both sides)
  • Bang Saen Lang Road from Wonnapha Beach to Charin Intersection (both sides)
  • Netdee Road from Tan Lom Intersection to V-Hi Tech Intersection (both sides)
  • Including connecting roads within these routes.
  • Vehicles participating in water splashing should use Khao Lam Road, turn right onto Bang Saen Sai 2 Road, and then Bang Saen - Ang Sila Road.

 

Other vehicles can use the roads as usual.

 

Note: The prohibited areas are reserved for the convenience of those needing to access Burapha University Hospital in emergencies and to minimise disruption to tourists visiting Bang Saen Beach.
 

