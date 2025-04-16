Bangkok’s Songkran Festival draws over 650,000 visitors in 3 days

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has concluded its three-day Songkran water festival at Silom and Khao San roads, which attracted more than 650,000 Thai and international visitors, thanks to continuous safety supervision by city officials.
The festival ended smoothly and successfully, not only offering joyful, water-filled celebrations but also generating a significant economic boost for the capital, Saenyakorn Unmeesri, Bangkok’s Deputy Permanent Secretary said on Tuesday.
He was chairing a meeting at the BMA’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Songkran Festival 2025, held at the City Hall, to review and assess the festival situation across the city.
Saenyakorn revealed that from April 12 to 14, the Songkran venue at Silom Road welcomed 256,667 attendees, while the venue on Khao San Road welcomed 394,628 attendees. Total attendees at both locations: 651,295 people.
He also reported that from April 11-14, there were 15 accidents reported in the city, with 13 fatalities (11 men, two women), and five people injured.
Saenyakorn said the Phra Nakhon District Office was instructed to ensure that municipal officers were present at all key locations, such as Sanam Luang and Khao San Road. If staffing was insufficient, they were to request reinforcements from the Municipal Affairs Department and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).
The DDPM was also tasked with overseeing other Songkran venues not originally included in the official safety plan. The Traffic and Transportation Department was directed to ensure all CCTV cameras in festival zones were fully operational to maintain safety and public order.
Although districts like Bang Khun Thian, Nong Chok, and Lat Krabang are on the city’s outskirts, local authorities and police stations were instructed to maintain strict oversight and swiftly resolve any issues that may arise, said Saenyakorn.
Additional directives from the Bangkok Governor during the meeting included:
1. The Huai Khwang District Office, in coordination with local police, must review and reorganize parking regulations around Show DC Mall for the Songkran Festival 2026.
2. A comprehensive review of this year’s Songkran festival management must be conducted to improve operations, including entry/exit screening points and eliminating traffic obstructions.
3. Traffic Department should allow district offices to directly monitor CCTV footage, to ensure quicker responses to incidents for future events.