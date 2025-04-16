Bangkok’s Songkran Festival draws over 650,000 visitors in 3 days

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has concluded its three-day Songkran water festival at Silom and Khao San roads, which attracted more than 650,000 Thai and international visitors, thanks to continuous safety supervision by city officials.

The festival ended smoothly and successfully, not only offering joyful, water-filled celebrations but also generating a significant economic boost for the capital, Saenyakorn Unmeesri, Bangkok’s Deputy Permanent Secretary said on Tuesday.

He was chairing a meeting at the BMA’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Songkran Festival 2025, held at the City Hall, to review and assess the festival situation across the city.

Saenyakorn revealed that from April 12 to 14, the Songkran venue at Silom Road welcomed 256,667 attendees, while the venue on Khao San Road welcomed 394,628 attendees. Total attendees at both locations: 651,295 people.

He also reported that from April 11-14, there were 15 accidents reported in the city, with 13 fatalities (11 men, two women), and five people injured.