Eight trains added to accommodate returnees from Songkran holidays

Eight additional trains have been added on the northern, northeastern, and southern routes to accommodate travelers returning to Bangkok from their hometowns during the Songkran festival, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Wednesday.
The eight extra trains will operate on April 16 across six routes to ensure no passengers are left stranded at train stations, said SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala.
The additional trains are as follows:
The SRT also reported that on Tuesday (April 15), a total of 77,953 passengers traveled by train across the country. Of these, 77,055 traveled on regular train services, while 898 used special supplemental trains.
The total included 43,034 inbound and 34,919 outbound passengers.
The southern line recorded the highest number of travelers, with 28,610 passengers, followed by the northeastern line with 20,613, the northern line with 13,865, the eastern line with 7,931, the Mahachai line with 5,500, and the Maeklong line with 1,434 passengers.
The SRT urged all passengers to adhere to travel safety protocols, including verifying ticket details before departure, avoiding accepting or storing items from strangers, and refraining from drinking alcohol or smoking at train stations and onboard trains.