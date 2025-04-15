Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 draws over 558,000 visitors in first 3 days, generates THB1.7 billion

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the success of the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025,” held at Sanam Luang in Bangkok from April 11 to 15. Over the first three days of the event (April 11-13), more than 558,015 people attended, generating a total economic impact of 1.702 billion baht.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, stated that the festival, held along Ratchadamnoen Avenue and at Sanam Luang in Phra Nakhon district, received overwhelming interest from both Thai and international tourists. The total attendance during the first three days consisted of 523,456 Thais and 34,559 foreigners.
The event also recorded high satisfaction rates, with 93.18% of visitors expressing high to very high satisfaction. Among vendors and business operators, 91.31% reported similar satisfaction levels. In addition, 91.89% of attendees said they were highly pleased with the grand Songkran parade.
With two days remaining, TAT has ramped up communication efforts through various media channels to invite more tourists to join the Grand Festivity and help preserve Thai culture.
The festival continues at Sanam Luang until April 15, from 3:00 to 11:00 PM. Highlights include the Iconic Songkran Parade with 8 carnival-style processions themed around THAINESS ICONIC, which remain on display at Sanam Luang.
A major attraction that has generated buzz is the drone light show, featuring 1,200 drones, on night of April 14 and 15. Visitors can also enjoy rare cultural performances from Thailand’s five regions, such as Likay Hulu and traditional puppet theatre, Muay Thai demonstrations, free concerts by famous artists, musical fountain shows, water play zones, giant splash tanks, EDM sets by renowned DJs, and classic Thai-style amusement park attractions including haunted houses, open-air cinema, and Ferris wheels.
The "Thai Charms" zone features the “5 Must-Do in Thailand” experiences and over 100 food and craft booths showcasing the best from across the country.
TAT projects that 476,000 foreign tourists will visit Thailand during the Songkran holiday period (April 12-16), a 3% increase year on year, generating 7.324 billion baht of revenue, up 7% from last year.
Domestic travel will see approximately 4.42 million trips, a 6% increase year on year, contributing 19.24 billion baht to the economy, a 9% rise year-on-year.