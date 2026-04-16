Songkran road toll hits 216 deaths after six days of travel

Thailand recorded 1,108 road accidents, 1,073 injuries and 216 deaths over the first six days of the Songkran travel period (April 10–15, 2026), according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
Speaking on Thursday (April 16) at 10.30am, Deputy Interior Minister Jetsada Thaiseth, chairing the Road Safety Operation Centre briefing, said the figures reflected continued risks despite ongoing safety campaigns.
For April 15, the sixth day of the campaign, authorities recorded:
The main causes of accidents were:
Motorcycles remained the most involved vehicles, accounting for 67.84% (daily) and 69.43% (cumulative) of accidents.
Most accidents occurred:
Peak accident times were:
The highest number of casualties was among people aged 20–29, accounting for 24.46% of injuries and deaths.
On April 15:
From the infographic (April 10–15 totals):
Worst-affected provinces (cumulative):
Additional data from the graphic shows accidents occurred on:
Officials said the figures underline the need for stricter road discipline, particularly during peak travel hours, as PM2.5 and haze conditions in the North may also reduce visibility and increase risks in some areas.