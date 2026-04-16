Songkran road toll hits 216 deaths after six days of travel

THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2026

Thailand records 216 deaths and 1,108 accidents in six days of Songkran travel, with speeding and drink-driving the main causes, officials say.

Thailand recorded 1,108 road accidents, 1,073 injuries and 216 deaths over the first six days of the Songkran travel period (April 10–15, 2026), according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Speaking on Thursday (April 16) at 10.30am, Deputy Interior Minister Jetsada Thaiseth, chairing the Road Safety Operation Centre briefing, said the figures reflected continued risks despite ongoing safety campaigns.

Day six: 23 deaths recorded

For April 15, the sixth day of the campaign, authorities recorded:

  • 156 accidents
  • 161 injuries
  • 23 deaths

Songkran road toll hits 216 deaths after six days of travel

Speeding and drink-driving remain leading causes

The main causes of accidents were:

  • Speeding: 43.59%
  • Drink-driving: 25.64%
  • Cutting in / close-range collisions: (from graphic: ~15%)

Motorcycles remained the most involved vehicles, accounting for 67.84% (daily) and 69.43% (cumulative) of accidents.

Highways and evening hours most dangerous

Most accidents occurred:

  • On straight roads: 89.74%
  • On highways: 46.79%

Peak accident times were:

  • 6.01pm – 9.00pm: 17.95% (highest)
  • Followed by late afternoon periods

 

Young adults most affected

The highest number of casualties was among people aged 20–29, accounting for 24.46% of injuries and deaths.

Chiang Rai records highest daily figures

On April 15:

  • Most accidents: Chiang Rai (10 cases)
  • Most injuries: Chiang Rai (11 people)
  • Most deaths: Chiang Rai (3 deaths)

Songkran road toll hits 216 deaths after six days of travel

Six-day cumulative figures highlight northern provinces

From the infographic (April 10–15 totals):

  • Total accidents: 1,108
  • Total injuries: 1,073
  • Total deaths: 216

Worst-affected provinces (cumulative):

  • Most accidents: Phrae (47 cases)
  • Most injuries: Phrae (49 people)
  • Most deaths: Bangkok (19 deaths)

Forest roads and local routes also major risk zones

Additional data from the graphic shows accidents occurred on:

  • Highways: 41.31%
  • Village/local roads: 29.57%
  • Rural highways: 13.28%

Authorities stress continued caution

Officials said the figures underline the need for stricter road discipline, particularly during peak travel hours, as PM2.5 and haze conditions in the North may also reduce visibility and increase risks in some areas.

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