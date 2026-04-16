Songkran road toll hits 216 deaths after six days of travel

Thailand recorded 1,108 road accidents, 1,073 injuries and 216 deaths over the first six days of the Songkran travel period (April 10–15, 2026), according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Speaking on Thursday (April 16) at 10.30am, Deputy Interior Minister Jetsada Thaiseth, chairing the Road Safety Operation Centre briefing, said the figures reflected continued risks despite ongoing safety campaigns.

Day six: 23 deaths recorded

For April 15, the sixth day of the campaign, authorities recorded: