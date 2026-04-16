How does Songkran drive the Thai economy? | The Next Move EP8

While the United States and Iran had a trilateral talk in Pakistan, the tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, as the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked.



Thailand’s banks are also facing economic pressures amid tensions. Rena Kwok, senior credit analyst of Bloomberg Intelligence explained non-performing loans and credit costs in the Thai economy.



The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move.

The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih.