Bangkok Songkran crowds near 5 million, with Siam Square topping 1.5 million

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), revealed an overview of Songkran festival statistics in Bangkok for 2026, covering the period from April 10–15.
The number of festivalgoers rose almost twofold. Songkran celebrations in Bangkok were markedly more lively this year, with a cumulative total of 4.95 million participants across 94 venues. Compared with the 2.56 million people recorded during the same period in 2025, this represented an increase of 2.39 million people, or 93.4%.
The three venues with the highest cumulative attendance were Siam Square, with 1.53 million visitors, followed by IconSiam with 1.47 million, and Silom Road with 652,974.
Road accident statistics showed an increase in cumulative fatalities. According to figures from the Erawan Centre and the Traffic and Transportation Department, there were 18 road accidents this year, unchanged from 2025.
However, cumulative deaths rose to 20, one more than the 19 recorded last year. The cumulative number of injuries in 2026 stood at 2,554.
Motorcycles were involved in the highest number of fatal accidents, accounting for 17 deaths, or 85% of the total. Of these, nine people were not wearing helmets. The districts with the highest cumulative death toll were Thung Khru, with three deaths, and Prawet, with two.
Waste volumes at festival sites also increased, with cumulative waste totalling 336 tonnes, up from 250.5 tonnes during the same period last year. The areas generating the most waste were Khao San Road with 102.46 tonnes, Silom Road with 86.17 tonnes, and IconSiam with 58.70 tonnes.
Most of the waste, around 81.52%, was general waste. Food waste accounted for about 14.1%, while recyclable waste made up around 4.38%.
Fire incidents were another area of concern, with cumulative cases reaching 145, a sharp rise from just 38 during the same period in 2025. Of the total, grass fires accounted for 132 incidents, up from 20 last year. Vehicle fires fell to four cases from eight a year earlier, while house and building fires dropped slightly to nine cases from 10 last year.
As for casualties from fire incidents, this year saw three injuries, down from eight last year, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at one.
The BMA spokesperson said that although the data did not yet cover the full seven “dangerous days” of Songkran from April 10–16, 2026, they clearly showed that far more tourists and residents had come out to celebrate this year, with participation nearly doubling.
Other figures had also risen, including waste volumes, grass fires and road deaths.
Nevertheless, the BMA would draw lessons from event sites and water-play areas in order to improve measures and plan the prevention of unexpected incidents during the Songkran festival in 2027.
“I would like to thank officials from all sectors for their hard work, and I would also like to express my concern for everyone travelling home. Please drive safely and strictly follow traffic rules,” he said.