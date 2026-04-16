Bangkok Songkran crowds near 5 million, with Siam Square topping 1.5 million

Waste volumes at festival sites also increased, with cumulative waste totalling 336 tonnes, up from 250.5 tonnes during the same period last year. The areas generating the most waste were Khao San Road with 102.46 tonnes, Silom Road with 86.17 tonnes, and IconSiam with 58.70 tonnes.

Most of the waste, around 81.52%, was general waste. Food waste accounted for about 14.1%, while recyclable waste made up around 4.38%.

Fire incidents were another area of concern, with cumulative cases reaching 145, a sharp rise from just 38 during the same period in 2025. Of the total, grass fires accounted for 132 incidents, up from 20 last year. Vehicle fires fell to four cases from eight a year earlier, while house and building fires dropped slightly to nine cases from 10 last year.

As for casualties from fire incidents, this year saw three injuries, down from eight last year, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at one.

The BMA spokesperson said that although the data did not yet cover the full seven “dangerous days” of Songkran from April 10–16, 2026, they clearly showed that far more tourists and residents had come out to celebrate this year, with participation nearly doubling.

Other figures had also risen, including waste volumes, grass fires and road deaths.

Nevertheless, the BMA would draw lessons from event sites and water-play areas in order to improve measures and plan the prevention of unexpected incidents during the Songkran festival in 2027.

“I would like to thank officials from all sectors for their hard work, and I would also like to express my concern for everyone travelling home. Please drive safely and strictly follow traffic rules,” he said.