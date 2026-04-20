Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026
Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost

Concerts, football screenings and water play drew more than 200,000 Thai and foreign visitors to Pattaya, generating THB1-1.5 billion for the local economy.

  • The Pattaya Wan Lai festival concluded on April 19, attracting over 200,000 Thai and international tourists over its three-day run.
  • The event generated an estimated THB1 to 1.5 billion, providing a significant boost to Pattaya's tourism and local economy.
  • The festival's success reinforced Pattaya's reputation as a world-class tourism city, with higher visitor numbers anticipated for next year.

Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai 2026 ended on April 19, 2026, with huge crowds packing Pattaya Beach from North Pattaya to South Pattaya for the final day of celebrations.

Thai and foreign tourists joined the water festivities throughout the day, while MAIYARAP, INDIGO and SPF kept the beachfront crowd going with live performances.

The final night also featured live screenings of Liverpool v Everton and Manchester City v Arsenal before JoeyBoy closed the festival with a late-night seaside finale.

Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost

Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost

Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost

Across April 17-19, more than 200,000 Thai and foreign visitors attended, generating THB1-1.5 billion and giving a clear lift to Pattaya’s tourism and local economy.

The result reinforced Pattaya’s standing as a world-class tourism city, with higher visitor numbers expected next year.

Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost

The official opening included representatives from Pattaya City, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya Office, the Chon Buri Provincial Cultural Office, Pattaya City Police Station, MONOMAX, Mono Streaming Company Limited, Mono Next Public Company Limited, Jasmine International Public Company Limited and Lottery Plus Company Limited.

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