Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai wraps up with strong economic boost

Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai 2026 ended on April 19, 2026, with huge crowds packing Pattaya Beach from North Pattaya to South Pattaya for the final day of celebrations.

Thai and foreign tourists joined the water festivities throughout the day, while MAIYARAP, INDIGO and SPF kept the beachfront crowd going with live performances.

The final night also featured live screenings of Liverpool v Everton and Manchester City v Arsenal before JoeyBoy closed the festival with a late-night seaside finale.