Rail Infrastructure Leads the Way as 20 Million Commute During Songkran

As rail networks handle 45% of the 20 million festive commuters, the Ministry of Transport remains on high alert for those returning to the capital.

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed that Thailand’s rail network served as the primary backbone for holiday travel during the 2026 Songkran festival.

According to a summary from the Transport Safety Operations Centre, 20.1 million citizens utilised public transport services during the peak eight-day period (10–17 April), with rail travel accounting for a significant 45% of all journeys.

While the total number of commuters saw a marginal year-on-year decline of 0.65%, the figures highlight a growing reliance on the nation’s expanding rail systems. International travel also remained robust, with more than 1.86 million passengers recorded across borders and aviation hubs.

Regional Trends and Traffic Flow

Travel patterns varied significantly across the country’s provinces. While air travel remained the preferred choice for those departing the Central region, road transport dominated the North and Northeast. Notably, the South saw its highest volume of travellers opting for rail services.

On the roads, traffic volume entering and exiting Bangkok via the 12 main highways increased by 1.04% to 7.7 million vehicles.

Conversely, movement within the capital slowed, with expressway usage falling by more than 5% as residents departed for their home provinces.

