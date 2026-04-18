Rail Infrastructure Leads the Way as 20 Million Commute During Songkran

As rail networks handle 45% of the 20 million festive commuters, the Ministry of Transport remains on high alert for those returning to the capital.
The Ministry of Transport has confirmed that Thailand’s rail network served as the primary backbone for holiday travel during the 2026 Songkran festival.
According to a summary from the Transport Safety Operations Centre, 20.1 million citizens utilised public transport services during the peak eight-day period (10–17 April), with rail travel accounting for a significant 45% of all journeys.
While the total number of commuters saw a marginal year-on-year decline of 0.65%, the figures highlight a growing reliance on the nation’s expanding rail systems. International travel also remained robust, with more than 1.86 million passengers recorded across borders and aviation hubs.
Regional Trends and Traffic Flow
Travel patterns varied significantly across the country’s provinces. While air travel remained the preferred choice for those departing the Central region, road transport dominated the North and Northeast. Notably, the South saw its highest volume of travellers opting for rail services.
On the roads, traffic volume entering and exiting Bangkok via the 12 main highways increased by 1.04% to 7.7 million vehicles.
Conversely, movement within the capital slowed, with expressway usage falling by more than 5% as residents departed for their home provinces.
Road Safety and Fatality Statistics
The Ministry reported a notable 16% reduction in road accidents compared to the previous year, with a total of 1,308 incidents. However, the report provided a sobering reminder of the risks associated with the holiday period, as fatalities rose by 2%, with 175 lives lost.
Speeding was identified as the primary cause of collisions, cited in 65% of all cases. Four-wheeled pick-up trucks were the vehicle class most frequently involved in accidents, the majority of which occurred on straight, level roads.
Nakhon Ratchasima recorded the highest death toll with eight fatalities, while Bangkok saw the highest frequency of accidents at 65. In contrast, the public bus, rail, water, and air sectors reported zero fatalities during the period.
Extended Vigilance for Post-Festival Returns
Although the traditional holiday has concluded, the Ministry of Transport has ordered an extension of safety and convenience measures until 19 April to accommodate those returning late to the capital.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has deployed additional special-service trains from Yala and Chiang Mai to manage the continued influx of passengers.
Simultaneously, the Marine Department and the Department of Land Transport have maintained "zero-tolerance" checks on staff sobriety and vehicle maintenance at piers and bus terminals across the kingdom.