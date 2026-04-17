Songkran road toll: 242 deaths in seven days as 10 provinces report zero fatalities

Thailand recorded 1,242 road accidents, 1,200 injuries and 242 deaths during the “seven dangerous days” Songkran road safety campaign from April 10-16, 2026, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said.

Theerapat Katchamat, director-general of the DDPM, said on Friday that the Road Safety Operation Centre compiled daily figures for April 16, the seventh day of the campaign. The day saw 123 accidents, 123 injuries and 17 deaths.

The leading causes were speeding (40.65%) and cutting in closely (25.20%).

The most common vehicle involved was motorcycles (64.55%). Most crashes occurred on straight roads (87.80%), with locations led by Highways Department roads (44.72%) and subdistrict/village roads (27.64%).

Peak crash times were 9.01am-12.00pm and 3.01pm-6.00pm (each 16.26%). The largest share of casualties were aged 20-29 (22.14%).

On April 16, the provinces with the highest tallies were: