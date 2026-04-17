Songkran road toll: 242 deaths in seven days as 10 provinces report zero fatalities

FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2026

Thailand’s Road Safety Operation Centre reports 1,242 road accidents during Songkran’s seven-day crackdown (April 10-16, 2026), with 1,200 injured and 242 deaths. Speeding and motorcycles remained the top risks.

Thailand recorded 1,242 road accidents, 1,200 injuries and 242 deaths during the “seven dangerous days” Songkran road safety campaign from April 10-16, 2026, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said.

Theerapat Katchamat, director-general of the DDPM, said on Friday that the Road Safety Operation Centre compiled daily figures for April 16, the seventh day of the campaign. The day saw 123 accidents, 123 injuries and 17 deaths.

Songkran road toll: 242 deaths in seven days as 10 provinces report zero fatalities

The leading causes were speeding (40.65%) and cutting in closely (25.20%).

The most common vehicle involved was motorcycles (64.55%). Most crashes occurred on straight roads (87.80%), with locations led by Highways Department roads (44.72%) and subdistrict/village roads (27.64%).

Peak crash times were 9.01am-12.00pm and 3.01pm-6.00pm (each 16.26%). The largest share of casualties were aged 20-29 (22.14%).

On April 16, the provinces with the highest tallies were:

  • Most accidents: Chiang Rai (8)
  • Most injuries: Pattani (11)
  • Most deaths: Nakhon Pathom (3)

Songkran road toll: 242 deaths in seven days as 10 provinces report zero fatalities


Seven-day totals (April 10-16)

  • Accidents: 1,242
  • Injuries: 1,200
  • Deaths: 242

Provinces with the highest cumulative totals:

  • Most accidents: Phrae (48)
  • Most injuries: Phrae (50)
  • Most deaths: Bangkok (21)

Ten provinces recorded no fatalities over the seven days: Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Pattani, Phang Nga, Rayong, Satun, Samut Songkhram, Sing Buri, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Mae Hong Son.

Songkran road toll: 242 deaths in seven days as 10 provinces report zero fatalities

Theerapat said the seven-day figures were lower than the average for Songkran over the past three years:

  • Accidents down 35.59%
  • Injuries down 37.53%
  • Deaths down 9.70%

He urged provinces to keep safety measures in place as some people and tourists may continue travelling, and called for continued public messaging on risky behaviour. He also said agencies should ensure victims and families receive support under the law, and closely monitor traffic offences, particularly drink-driving cases under probation, to prevent repeat offences, while drawing lessons from Songkran 2026 to sharpen future prevention measures.

Songkran road toll: 242 deaths in seven days as 10 provinces report zero fatalities

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy