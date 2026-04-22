Thai Vietjet suspends some routes as oil crisis hits summer flights

Thai Vietjet has begun adjusting its network as the energy crisis linked to the war in the Middle East pushes airline costs sharply higher, with some services now being suspended temporarily during the Summer 2026 schedule.

According to the latest schedule update, the airline will temporarily suspend its Suvarnabhumi-Fukuoka service from May 11 to June 30. The route had previously operated four flights a week. Thai Vietjet will also suspend its Suvarnabhumi-Kolkata service until May 31, after previously operating four weekly flights.

In addition, the carrier is reducing frequencies on the Suvarnabhumi-Phnom Penh Techo route between May 11 and May 31, while some domestic services are also being trimmed as part of the broader schedule adjustment. Aeroroutes reported that Thai Vietjet’s domestic network for the period from March 29 to June 30 had been reduced by 11.2% from the airline’s earlier planned schedule.

The move comes as airlines across Asia face rising pressure from tighter fuel supplies and a steep increase in jet fuel costs caused by the conflict. Reuters reported earlier this month that Asian carriers had been trimming schedules and taking other measures as fuel supplies tightened, with the region exposed more quickly because of its reliance on flows linked to the Strait of Hormuz.