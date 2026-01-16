EVA Air was Recognized as the 8th Safest Airline Worldwide for 2026 by AirlineRatings.com

EVA Air is also the only carrier from Taiwan to be selected among the world’s top ten safest airlines, highlighting its long-term commitment and outstanding achievements in flight safety.

Since its founding in 1989, EVA Air has maintained an outstanding safety record with no major accidents. From the beginning, the airline has consistently prioritized flight safety and exceptional service, earning awards and accolades from organizations around the globe year after year.

“Flight safety is the most important and non-negotiable core value of EVA Air,” said EVA President Clay Sun. “Being recognized by AirlineRatings.com for 13 consecutive years is the greatest encouragement and honor for all our employees who have consistently upheld a strong safety culture and rigorously implemented standard operating procedures. We will continue to enhance our safety management systems and strengthen risk prevention mechanisms to provide passengers with the safest and most reliable flying experience.”