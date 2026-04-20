Thai Airways cuts 46 flights in May amid mounting oil price pressure

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026
Thai Airways cuts 46 flights in May amid mounting oil price pressure

Thai Airways will cancel or reduce 46 domestic and international services in May amid mounting energy tensions triggered by the war in the Middle East.

Thai Airways International has informed ticket agents that it will cancel flights and reduce frequencies on both domestic and international routes across Asia and Europe in May 2026, affecting a total of 46 services.

The airline cited higher oil costs, alongside softer passenger demand during the low tourism season, as the main reasons behind the move. It said alternative arrangements had been prepared to assist agents and passengers.

The flights cancelled or reduced by Thai Airways are as follows:

Domestic routes

  • TG002 Bangkok–Udon Thani: cancelled from May 1-31, 2026
  • TG003 Udon Thani–Bangkok: cancelled from May 1-31, 2026
  • TG020 Bangkok–Ubon Ratchathani: cancelled every Tuesday and Thursday from May 5-28, 2026
  • TG021 Ubon Ratchathani–Bangkok: cancelled every Tuesday and Thursday from May 5-28, 2026
  • TG040 Bangkok–Khon Kaen: cancelled from May 1-31, 2026
  • TG041 Khon Kaen–Bangkok: cancelled from May 1-31, 2026

Thai Airways cuts 46 flights in May amid mounting oil price pressure

International routes

  • TG329 Bangkok–Hyderabad: cancelled every Monday and Wednesday from May 4-27, 2026
  • TG330 Hyderabad–Bangkok: cancelled every Tuesday and Thursday from May 5-28, 2026
  • TG335 Bangkok–New Delhi: cancelled every Friday from May 1-29, 2026
  • TG336 New Delhi–Bangkok: cancelled every Saturday from May 2-30, 2026
  • TG351 Bangkok–Mumbai: cancelled from May 1-31, 2026
  • TG352 Mumbai–Bangkok: cancelled from May 2, 2026 to June 1, 2026
  • TG407 Bangkok–Singapore: cancelled from May 2-31, 2026
  • TG408 Singapore–Bangkok: cancelled from May 2-31, 2026
  • TG586 Bangkok–Techo (Phnom Penh): cancelled every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from May 2-30, 2026
  • TG587 Techo (Phnom Penh)–Bangkok: cancelled every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from May 2-30, 2026
  • TG602 Bangkok–Hong Kong: cancelled from May 6-9, 2026
  • TG603 Hong Kong–Bangkok: cancelled from May 7-10, 2026
  • TG628 Bangkok–Hong Kong: cancelled from May 9-31, 2026
  • TG629 Hong Kong–Bangkok: cancelled from May 9-31, 2026
  • TG630 Bangkok–Kaohsiung: cancelled from May 8-31, 2026
  • TG631 Kaohsiung–Bangkok: cancelled from May 8-31, 2026
  • TG636 Bangkok–Taipei: cancelled from May 6-31, 2026
  • TG637 Taipei–Bangkok: cancelled from May 7, 2026 to June 1, 2026
  • TG640 Bangkok–Narita: cancelled from May 11-18, 2026 and May 30-31, 2026
  • TG641 Narita–Bangkok: cancelled from May 12-19, 2026 and May 31, 2026 to June 1, 2026

Thai Airways cuts 46 flights in May amid mounting oil price pressure

  • TG656 Bangkok–Incheon: cancelled from May 8-31, 2026
  • TG657 Incheon–Bangkok: cancelled from May 9, 2026 to June 1, 2026
  • TG662 Bangkok–Shanghai Pudong: cancelled from May 11-29, 2026 and May 31, 2026
  • TG663 Shanghai Pudong–Bangkok: cancelled from May 11-29, 2026 and May 31, 2026
  • TG674 Bangkok–Beijing: cancelled from May 7-28, 2026 and May 30-31, 2026
  • TG675 Beijing–Bangkok: cancelled from May 8-29, 2026 and May 31, 2026 to June 1, 2026
  • TG694 Bangkok–Changsha: cancelled from May 10-31, 2026
  • TG695 Changsha–Bangkok: cancelled from May 10-31, 2026
  • TG900 Bangkok–Istanbul: cancelled every Monday and Wednesday from May 11-27, 2026
  • TG901 Istanbul–Bangkok: cancelled every Tuesday and Thursday from May 12-28, 2026
  • TG922 Bangkok–Frankfurt: cancelled every Monday and Wednesday from May 18-27, 2026
  • TG923 Frankfurt–Bangkok: cancelled every Monday and Wednesday from May 18-27, 2026
  • TG924 Bangkok–Munich: cancelled every Tuesday and Thursday from May 19-28, 2026
  • TG925 Munich–Bangkok: cancelled every Tuesday and Thursday from May 19-28, 2026
  • TG950 Bangkok–Copenhagen: cancelled every Monday and Wednesday from May 18-27, 2026
  • TG951 Copenhagen–Bangkok: cancelled every Monday and Wednesday from May 18-27, 2026
  • TG954 Bangkok–Oslo: cancelled every Tuesday and Thursday from May 19-28, 2026
  • TG955 Oslo–Bangkok: cancelled every Tuesday and Thursday from May 19-28, 2026
  • TG960 Bangkok–Stockholm: cancelled every Monday and Wednesday from May 18-27, 2026
  • TG961 Stockholm–Bangkok: cancelled every Monday and Wednesday from May 18-27, 2026

In addition, Thai Airways has postponed the launch of its Changsha service in China from May to June.

 

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