Thai Airways cuts 46 flights in May amid mounting oil price pressure

Thai Airways International has informed ticket agents that it will cancel flights and reduce frequencies on both domestic and international routes across Asia and Europe in May 2026, affecting a total of 46 services.
The airline cited higher oil costs, alongside softer passenger demand during the low tourism season, as the main reasons behind the move. It said alternative arrangements had been prepared to assist agents and passengers.
The flights cancelled or reduced by Thai Airways are as follows:
In addition, Thai Airways has postponed the launch of its Changsha service in China from May to June.