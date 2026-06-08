Thailand’s digital TV future hinges on NBTC roadmap

NBTC roadmap under scrutiny

The NBTC has already begun work on a new digital TV roadmap to prepare for the end of the current licence period. The process comes amid criticism from broadcasters and media organisations over whether the regulator has moved quickly enough to provide certainty for the industry.

A focus group was held in October 2025, while a draft five-year roadmap for television and broadcasting has been prepared.

Public hearings have also been completed on the draft third master plan for broadcasting and television covering 2026 to 2030.

The draft plan focuses on adapting the broadcasting sector to the digital era while strengthening consumer protection.

Its broad vision is to build a sustainable, efficient and equitable communications ecosystem to support Thailand’s digital economy and society.

The plan also aims to improve people’s quality of life through accessible, safe and high-quality broadcasting and television services, while taking into account national security and cultural diversity.

Four key strategies

The draft master plan is built around four main strategies.

The first is digital transformation, with an emphasis on helping broadcasting services adapt to multi-platform viewing, including both terrestrial and online channels.

It also seeks to support traditional television operators as they adjust to competition in an increasingly online viewing environment.

The second strategy focuses on consumer protection and equality.

This expands the regulatory focus beyond inappropriate content to include misinformation, fake news, harmful content, online scams, personal data violations and better access for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

The third strategy calls for more proactive and flexible regulation that does not obstruct innovation or the platform economy. It also seeks to balance content regulation with freedom of expression.

The fourth strategy aims to promote the creative economy by positioning broadcasting and television as part of Thailand’s soft power push, supported by workforce development and new skills suited to modern media technology.

OTT becomes a central issue

A major focus of the roadmap is the regulation of OTT services, particularly digital platforms providing audiovisual content. The aim is to create fairer competition between new digital platforms and traditional broadcasting operators.

The plan also looks at strengthening broadcasting infrastructure, improving public access and promoting quality content.

In effect, the draft master plan would shift Thailand’s broadcasting regulator from a traditional model focused mainly on mainstream media towards a broader role supporting the digital media ecosystem.

The emphasis would be on safety, credibility, fair competition, accessibility and economic value.

Economically, the roadmap will have direct implications for spectrum allocation, which remains a national asset.

The decision will affect not only broadcasters, but also the telecommunications sector, media businesses and the wider creative economy.

If the NBTC chooses to extend existing licences, current operators would gain more time to adjust their business models.

If it opens the market to new players, it could bring in technology-driven competitors capable of reshaping the industry, although this would also increase the risk of further disruption for incumbents that are not yet ready.

For this reason, the digital TV roadmap is more than a licensing question.

It will determine whether Thailand’s media industry can move from a traditional broadcasting model towards a genuine multi-platform structure over the next decade.

Pirongrong says roadmap has not been neglected

Amid criticism of the NBTC’s performance following parliamentary scrutiny of the office’s spending and assets, Professor Emeritus Dr Pirongrong Ramasoota, NBTC commissioner for television affairs, issued an open letter insisting that the television side of the regulator had not neglected the roadmap for the post-2029 digital TV landscape or OTT regulation.

The letter followed an open appeal by eight media professional organisations, led by the Digital Television Association (Thailand), the National Press Council of Thailand and the Federation of Professional Broadcasting Associations, to NBTC chairman Clinical Professor Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck and six other commissioners.

The organisations urged the NBTC to speed up the master plan and roadmap for television after digital TV licences expire in 2029. They also set a June 30 deadline for progress, warning that they could consider taking the matter to court if there is no clear movement.

The NBTC had previously initiated discussions on the idea of a “national streaming platform” that would integrate content from terrestrial television channels with advertising and consumer data on a single system.

The platform was intended to support additional services through OTT networks as another channel for content distribution, but the idea has yet to show clear progress.

Bangkokbiznews