Media groups urge NBTC to speed up digital TV roadmap

A major move has emerged in Thailand’s media industry as eight media professional organisations, led by the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB), the National Press Council of Thailand, the National Media Council and the Radio Television Broadcasting Professional Federation (RTBPF), jointly signed an open letter addressed to Clinical Professor Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the six other NBTC commissioners.

The matter is considered urgent, with the organisations preparing to submit the letter to the NBTC on Tuesday, May 26.

The letter calls on the NBTC to speed up the preparation and announcement of a master plan and roadmap for the television industry after the expiry of licences in 2029. It said the private sector had repeatedly asked questions and submitted policy recommendations, but the NBTC had so far provided no clear direction.

The NBTC’s lack of clarity is causing a chain reaction in three key areas, the letter said, warning that the issue is not merely about business but concerns national infrastructure.