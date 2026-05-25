Media groups urge NBTC to speed up digital TV roadmap

A major move has emerged in Thailand’s media industry as eight media professional organisations, led by the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB), the National Press Council of Thailand, the National Media Council and the Radio Television Broadcasting Professional Federation (RTBPF), jointly signed an open letter addressed to Clinical Professor Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the six other NBTC commissioners.
The matter is considered urgent, with the organisations preparing to submit the letter to the NBTC on Tuesday, May 26.
The letter calls on the NBTC to speed up the preparation and announcement of a master plan and roadmap for the television industry after the expiry of licences in 2029. It said the private sector had repeatedly asked questions and submitted policy recommendations, but the NBTC had so far provided no clear direction.
The NBTC’s lack of clarity is causing a chain reaction in three key areas, the letter said, warning that the issue is not merely about business but concerns national infrastructure.
According to the open letter, if the NBTC continues to delay, the impacts will include:
1. Investors and the media industry left without direction
The absence of a clear roadmap means operators cannot plan long-term investment, develop technology or make employment decisions with confidence, at a time when they are already competing with global platforms.
2. Educational institutions unable to plan future-ready courses
The uncertainty prevents academic institutions from designing curricula aligned with the future of the industry, undermining confidence among young people who want to enter the media profession and creative industries.
3. Public rights affected, with risk of information gaps during crises
The letter said people in provincial areas still rely mainly on “free TV” to access public information. If post-2029 policy remains unclear, it could affect the quality and continuity of information access, especially during crises or disasters.
In the final part of the letter, the eight media organisations stressed that their intention was not to dictate which path the NBTC should choose. Instead, they want to see clear policy direction within an appropriate timeframe.
The timeframe and direction set by the NBTC should cover the future licensing structure, fair provision of services across all platforms, and protection of the public’s right to access public media services.
With only a few years remaining before the 2029 deadline — a historic turning point for Thai digital television — the joint move by the eight professional organisations is being seen as a “final warning signal” to the NBTC that the time for delay is over.
Every minute that passes without a master plan, the letter warned, increases the risk that Thailand’s entire media ecosystem could collapse.