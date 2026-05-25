Thai exports maintain momentum as major markets and fruit demand grow

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said Thailand’s exports in April 2026 were worth US$31.583 billion, or THB1.022354 trillion, up 23.1%, marking the 22nd consecutive month of growth.

Excluding oil-related products, gold and military-related goods, exports grew 25.7%.

Major products that continued to expand were electronics, cars, electrical appliances, and gems and jewellery.

Importers accelerated orders to guard against price volatility amid concerns over supply-chain disruption and expected higher costs, while demand for seasonal Thai fruit, such as durian, rambutan and lychee, grew strongly.

For April 2026, exports were valued at US$31.583 billion, or THB1.022354 trillion, up 23.1% from the same month of the previous year.

Imports were valued at US$41.6043 billion, or THB1.363082 trillion, up 45%, the highest on record.

The trade balance posted a deficit of US$10.0213 billion, or THB340.727 billion.

For the first four months of 2026 overall, exports were worth US$127.7528 billion, up 18.9% from the same period of the previous year.

Imports were worth US$147.2507 billion, up 35.7%, leaving a trade deficit of US$19.4979 billion.