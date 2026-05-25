Thai exports maintain momentum as major markets and fruit demand grow

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said Thailand’s exports in April 2026 were worth US$31.583 billion, or THB1.022354 trillion, up 23.1%, marking the 22nd consecutive month of growth.
Excluding oil-related products, gold and military-related goods, exports grew 25.7%.
Major products that continued to expand were electronics, cars, electrical appliances, and gems and jewellery.
Importers accelerated orders to guard against price volatility amid concerns over supply-chain disruption and expected higher costs, while demand for seasonal Thai fruit, such as durian, rambutan and lychee, grew strongly.
For April 2026, exports were valued at US$31.583 billion, or THB1.022354 trillion, up 23.1% from the same month of the previous year.
Imports were valued at US$41.6043 billion, or THB1.363082 trillion, up 45%, the highest on record.
The trade balance posted a deficit of US$10.0213 billion, or THB340.727 billion.
For the first four months of 2026 overall, exports were worth US$127.7528 billion, up 18.9% from the same period of the previous year.
Imports were worth US$147.2507 billion, up 35.7%, leaving a trade deficit of US$19.4979 billion.
The value of agricultural and agro-industrial exports grew 5.5%, expanding for a second consecutive month.
Agricultural products rose 17.9%, while agro-industrial products contracted 8.9%.
Key products that expanded included fresh, chilled, frozen and dried fruit, up 74.3%.
Pet food grew 6.4%, expanding for an eighth consecutive month; processed chicken grew 6.1%, its fifth consecutive increase; food seasonings grew 8.1%, expanding for a fifth consecutive month; and spices and herbs grew 55.6%, expanding for a 24th consecutive month.
Key products that contracted included rubber, down 18.1%, contracting for a 12th consecutive month; wheat products and other prepared foods, down 8.2%, contracting for a fourth consecutive month; sugar, down 49.1%; fats and oils from plants and animals, down 23.1%; and fresh, chilled and frozen chicken, down 16.6%, contracting for a fourth consecutive month.
For the first four months of 2026, exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products contracted 0.02%.
The value of industrial product exports grew 27.5%, expanding for a 25th consecutive month.
Key products that expanded included computers, equipment and parts, up 68.7%, expanding for a 25th consecutive month; cars, equipment and parts, up 9.4%; and telephones, equipment and parts, up 140.5%, expanding for an 11th consecutive month.
Rubber products grew 14.0%, expanding for a third consecutive month; printed circuit boards grew 19.4%, expanding for a 16th consecutive month; machinery and parts grew 29.3%, expanding for a 12th consecutive month; and gems and jewellery, excluding gold, grew 29.5%, expanding for a second consecutive month.
Key products that contracted included wood and wood products, down 6.7%, contracting for a 12th consecutive month, and motorcycles and parts, down 3.2%, the first contraction in 13 months.
For the first four months of 2026, industrial product exports grew 22.8%.
Exports to key markets expanded strongly in almost all markets, in line with the global manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which rose in April to its highest level in more than four years.
This reflected an acceleration in manufacturing and new orders among trading partners, amid advance orders to mitigate the impact of supply-chain disruption and expected higher costs.
At the same time, the Middle East market, which had been affected by logistics constraints and geopolitical tensions, returned to growth. Overall exports to market groups were as follows:
Main markets grew 24.8%, with growth in the US market of 44.2%, China 21.9%, Japan 23.4%, the European Union (27) 19.2% and ASEAN (5) 34.3%, while the CLMV market contracted 13.4%.
Secondary markets grew 19.2%, with South Asia up 9.2%, Australia up 53.2%, the Middle East up 19.3%, Africa up 15.4%, Latin America up 26.8%, Russia and the CIS up 3.4%, and the United Kingdom up 11.7%.
Other markets grew 8.8%.
The export outlook for 2026 is expected to continue growing amid prolonged geopolitical conditions, uncertainty over the geopolitical situation, and efforts to adjust to rising new costs, with the government helping to resolve trade obstacles and push for market openings.
Negative factors in the period ahead may arise from rising sea freight costs, continued unrest around the Strait of Hormuz, and drought caused by El Niño that could affect agricultural output in the second half of the year.
However, TPSO has adjusted its full-year 2026 Thai export forecast to a range of -3% to 8%, with the midpoint at +3%, or an average annual export value of US$349.824 billion.
Exports in the remaining eight months must average US$27.758 billion a month.