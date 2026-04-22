Japanese trade group to visit China in June after diplomatic tensions

A Japanese trade organisation headed by former House of Representatives Speaker Yohei Kono is planning to send a delegation to China from June 21 to 24, it was learned Wednesday.

The Chinese side intends to accept the delegation from the Association for the Promotion of International Trade, people familiar with the matter said.

This would be the first official visit to China by a Japanese economic delegation since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark on a potential Taiwan contingency sparked a fierce backlash from Beijing last year.