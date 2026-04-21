Nojima to acquire Hitachi appliance business in 110bn-yen deal

Japanese home appliance retailer Nojima Corp. said Tuesday (April 21) that it will acquire Hitachi Ltd.'s household appliance business for about 110.1 billion yen.

Nojima plans to complete the deal, the largest acquisition for the company, in fiscal 2026, which ends in March 2027.

Through the acquisition, Nojima aims to strengthen its product development capabilities by combining Hitachi's technological expertise with its sales networks and introducing high-value-added white goods to markets both in and outside Japan.

Under the deal, Hitachi Global Life Solutions Inc., a Hitachi unit, will spin off its household appliance business to create a new company.