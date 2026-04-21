Sony Honda Mobility scales back after Honda EV strategy review

Japan's Sony Honda Mobility Inc. said Tuesday (April 21) that it will scale down operations, following its decision to cancel its plans to develop and sell electric vehicles.

The joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. will effectively suspend operations and reassign its roughly 400 employees to the parent companies in principle.

Sony Honda Mobility said the company and its parent firms "concluded that it would be difficult to find ways to bring products and services...to the market in the short to medium term under the existing framework."

Its decision to end development and sales of EVs followed a decision by Honda to review its EV strategy. The parent firms will explore ways to cooperate in the future.