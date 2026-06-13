Thai-Made H-FAME Cuts PM Emissions Without Engine Modification 

As the world moves towards a low-carbon society, Thailand is showcasing practical research with Hydrogenated Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (H-FAME), or premium biodiesel, developed by a Thai research team to overcome the weaknesses of conventional biodiesel and address the limitations of electric vehicles in heavy transport.

Dr Suparoek Henpraserttae, a researcher in clean fuel technology and advanced chemistry at the National Energy Technology Centre (ENTEC), said the main weakness of conventional biodiesel, or FAME, is its instability. It reacts easily with oxygen, causing the fuel to deteriorate and potentially corrode engines.

Speaking at the NSTDA x Press Interviews event on “H-FAME: Low-carbon biofuel as a transport option towards net zero amid the global energy crisis”, Suparoek said the research team had therefore used a partial hydrogenation process, adding hydrogen to the molecules to change the fuel structure and make it three times more stable.

“H-FAME is what is known as a drop-in fuel. This means it can be used immediately in existing diesel engines without any modification at all,” Suparoek said, adding that this advantage could help accelerate the transition to cleaner energy.