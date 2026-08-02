Heavy rain and flash-flood warning issued across parts of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (August 2, 2026) that thunderstorms would cover 70% of the North, with isolated heavy rain, while Bangkok and its vicinity would have thunderstorms across 60% of the area.
Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is expected in parts of Thailand as a monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People are advised to watch for heavy and accumulated rain that could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Moderate winds and waves are forecast in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, while those in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf will be about 1 metre.
Waves may exceed 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)