Heavy rain and flash-flood warning issued across parts of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (August 2, 2026) that thunderstorms would cover 70% of the North, with isolated heavy rain, while Bangkok and its vicinity would have thunderstorms across 60% of the area.

Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is expected in parts of Thailand as a monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People are advised to watch for heavy and accumulated rain that could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.