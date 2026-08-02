US Treasury reportedly buys yen ahead of possible joint policy

Japan and the United States could set out a policy as early as next week to address the yen’s weakness, Kyodo News reported on Saturday (Aug 1), citing informed sources.

The proposed announcement would seek to deter attempts to take advantage of a further fall in the currency and help steady its value.

That possibility followed a Financial Times report that the US Treasury had bought yen on Friday.

The purchase came as the Japanese currency was near its weakest level in almost 40 years and would mark Washington’s first yen-buying action alongside Tokyo in more than a decade.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York acted on behalf of the Treasury by converting euros into yen.

The exchange was conducted through Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, but the Financial Times gave no figure for the amount involved.

Reuters separately learnt that the Treasury had notified several banks earlier on Friday that it might buy yen and instructed them to “stand ready for future action”.

A Reuters photograph from a cabinet meeting at Camp David in Maryland showed a note on US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s notepad.

Under the words “To Do” was the entry “Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil.”

The Treasury gave no immediate response to questions about either the Financial Times report or the photograph.