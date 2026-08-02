Injured and dehydrated wild elephant calf found in Kanchanaburi

Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, expressed concern on Saturday (August 1, 2026) after Sai Yok National Park officers went to the aid of a lost wild elephant calf found weak and with several injuries.

He also offered encouragement to all personnel working in difficult conditions caused by the weather and strong currents.

He issued urgent instructions for veterinary teams from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to mobilise and provide the calf with close veterinary care.

“I have received the report about the lost wild elephant calf and am very concerned about its condition because it is still very young and is in a critical state. I would like to offer my encouragement and thanks to every officer and member of the veterinary team who has made sacrifices and devoted their efforts to reach the calf through the rain and strong currents and provide it with the fullest possible care. I have also instructed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to mobilise specialist veterinarians to closely oversee every stage of its treatment so that the calf remains safe and its condition improves as soon as possible,” Suchart said.