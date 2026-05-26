Thai customs arrest Malaysian man over alleged bid to smuggle 251 live animals to India

Thai customs seize 251 live animals at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai customs and wildlife authorities have arrested a Malaysian man at Suvarnabhumi Airport over an alleged attempt to smuggle 251 live wild and protected animals out of Thailand to India.

The suspect was identified in public reports as Dasmond Kong Sing Chye, a 34-year-old Malaysian national, who was preparing to travel from Bangkok to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India.

Suspect stopped before flight to Kolkata

The operation took place on May 24, 2026, when officers from the Customs Department, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Department of Fisheries, Suvarnabhumi Airport and related agencies inspected the passenger before departure.