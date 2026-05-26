Thai customs arrest Malaysian man over alleged bid to smuggle 251 live animals to India

Thai customs and wildlife authorities have arrested a Malaysian man at Suvarnabhumi Airport over an alleged attempt to smuggle 251 live wild and protected animals out of Thailand to India.
The suspect was identified in public reports as Dasmond Kong Sing Chye, a 34-year-old Malaysian national, who was preparing to travel from Bangkok to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India.
The operation took place on May 24, 2026, when officers from the Customs Department, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Department of Fisheries, Suvarnabhumi Airport and related agencies inspected the passenger before departure.
Officials said the man was checked near Gate F3 in the international departures area at around 3.45am after officers noticed a suspicious passenger.
Authorities said the animals were found hidden among luggage in a wheeled suitcase prepared for loading onto the aircraft.
The seized animals comprised:
The total value of the seized animals was estimated at around 600,000 baht.
Officials said the alleged offence falls under several laws, including the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017), the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019), the Animal Epidemics Act B.E. 2558 (2015), the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 (2015) and other related legislation.
The suspect was transferred to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further legal proceedings, while the seized animals were handed over to wildlife and fisheries officials for species verification, care and use as evidence.
Officials said the case forms part of intensified efforts to crack down on international wildlife trafficking networks that may be using Thailand as a transit point.
The Department of National Parks said the operation was part of proactive enforcement to disrupt illegal wildlife trade, with investigators expected to expand the probe to identify possible accomplices.