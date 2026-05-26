US and Iran give negotiators 60 days to reach final peace deal

Oil markets moved back into risk mode on Tuesday (May 26), with Brent crude gaining more than 2% after US strikes in Iran deepened uncertainty over whether the war could be halted and the Strait of Hormuz reopened.

At 0630 GMT, Brent futures were trading at US$98.50 a barrel, up US$2.36, or 2.5%.

The rebound followed a sharp 7% drop in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was quoted at US$91.95 a barrel.

That was only slightly higher than Monday’s last traded level, but still US$4.65, or 4.8%, below Friday’s close.

The US Memorial Day holiday meant there was no official settlement on Monday.

The price action marked a turn in market sentiment.

Overnight losses had been driven by hopes that a peace agreement might be nearing, but fresh US strikes in southern Iran and Israeli attacks on Hezbollah pushed Brent higher again and widened its premium over WTI, said Michael McCarthy, CEO of online trading platform Moomoo Australia.