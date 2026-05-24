Over 20,000 sailors stranded at sea as Hormuz crisis deepens

More than 20,000 seafarers have been left stranded on around 2,000 vessels in the Gulf as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz deepens a humanitarian crisis at sea.

Many crew members are unable to leave their ships, while some are running short of food and fresh water. Others are living with growing anxiety over an uncertain future in waters overshadowed by the threat of missile and drone attacks.

Seafarers interviewed by Reuters in recent weeks described worsening hardship, isolation and fear, while the International Transport Workers’ Federation warned that conditions for many crew members had become increasingly severe.

“The only thing we do here is plan how to spend the night and pray to God that we do not get hit during an attack,” Indian sailor Salman Siddiqui said by phone from his stranded vessel last month.