Iranian state TV says Europe seeks Iran talks on Hormuz passage

Iranian state television reported on Saturday (May 16, 2026) that several European countries were negotiating with Tehran to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

“After ships from countries in East Asia, particularly China, Japan and Pakistan, were able to pass through the strait, we received information today that several European countries have begun talks with the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to seek permission to pass,” Iranian state television reported, without specifying which countries were involved.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the key strait since the war with the United States and Israel broke out on Saturday (February 28, 2026). A fragile ceasefire agreement has been in place since Wednesday (April 8, 2026).