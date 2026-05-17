US confirms first evidence of H5N1 bird flu spread from cats to humans

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report on Thursday (May 7, 2026) setting out official information on evidence of H5N1 bird flu infection spreading from cats to humans between November 2024 and January 2025.

The report found that 19 domestic cats in Los Angeles County became severely ill with serious respiratory, liver and neurological symptoms.

Of these, 14 cats died or had to be euthanised, and tests found that nine cats were positive for H5N1 bird flu.

Follow-up of 139 people who had been in close contact with the infected cats, including pet owners and veterinary personnel, and blood testing of 25 volunteers found that one veterinary professional had contracted H5N1, despite showing no signs of illness.