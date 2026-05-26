Sri Lanka raises rate to 8.75% as oil shock hits Asian currencies

Sri Lanka has become the latest emerging market to adopt aggressive monetary tightening, with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Tuesday (May 26, 2026) raising its Overnight Policy Rate by 1.0 percentage point after an oil crisis triggered by the Iran war pushed the currency to a record low and began to threaten economic stability.

The monetary move on Tuesday marked the first rate rise in three years, taking the rate to 8.75%, and came as central banks in several emerging markets turned to tighter monetary policy to cope with the impact of the war and defend their currencies.

Last week, Bank Indonesia also surprised markets with a sharp 0.5 percentage-point rate rise, while other central banks are expected to tighten further.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has vowed to curb currency speculation and is reportedly considering a possible rate rise at next week’s meeting, while the Philippine central bank has signalled it may consider a large off-cycle rate increase outside its regular meeting scheduled for Thursday (June 18, 2026).

The moves indicate that the prolonged conflict in the Middle East is forcing policymakers to prioritise “currency stability” over “economic growth” after surging oil prices began to pressure external account balances.