Merlin the duck becomes Mexico City’s cutest World Cup star

As World Cup fever sweeps through Mexico, the streets of Mexico City have been filled with colour, chants and football fervour. But few expected one of the tournament’s breakout stars to be a charming pet duck named Merlin.

The feathered celebrity of Reforma Avenue has already attracted millions of views online with his adorable videos.

Merlin’s standout look is hard to miss. Dressed in a bright green Mexico national team jersey, the little duck waddles through the crowds with remarkable confidence, delighting football fans and tourists alike.

His viral fame began almost by chance when he appeared to show his patriotic spirit by picking up a Mexican flag with his beak, instantly winning over local supporters.