Merlin the duck becomes Mexico City’s cutest World Cup star

As World Cup fever sweeps through Mexico, the streets of Mexico City have been filled with colour, chants and football fervour. But few expected one of the tournament’s breakout stars to be a charming pet duck named Merlin.
The feathered celebrity of Reforma Avenue has already attracted millions of views online with his adorable videos.
Merlin’s standout look is hard to miss. Dressed in a bright green Mexico national team jersey, the little duck waddles through the crowds with remarkable confidence, delighting football fans and tourists alike.
His viral fame began almost by chance when he appeared to show his patriotic spirit by picking up a Mexican flag with his beak, instantly winning over local supporters.
What has truly captured fans’ hearts is Merlin’s unusually calm and friendly nature. Whether foreign visitors or Mexican football fans ask to take photos with him, hold him or give him a cuddle, Merlin remains perfectly relaxed. He does not resist, make a fuss or appear shy in front of the camera, posing so still that many people almost forget he is a real pet, not a soft toy.
Merlin’s owner, street vendor Karla Ivette Gómez, and her son, Christian, have been delighted by the attention. Karla, who proudly describes herself as “Merlin’s mother”, recalled the unexpected moment with a smile.
“We were just going to work on Reforma Avenue as usual that day. We drove past thinking no one would even notice us. Now Merlin has become an unofficial World Cup mascot. It has been a real surprise, and we are so happy that, above all, everyone has shown so much love for my little one,” she said.
Karla modestly noted that Mexican culture has many revered animal symbols, including the axolotl and the jaguar. But for now, it is hard to deny that Merlin, dressed in his tiny Mexico jersey, has stolen hearts on the streets of the capital.
With his calm personality, camera-ready charm and colourful World Cup style, Merlin has become one of the cutest human-interest stories of the tournament, adding another dose of joy to the football festival in Mexico.