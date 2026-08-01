Bessent note points to possible US yen purchase after Japan steps in

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared to expose a note indicating possible purchases of US$5 billion to US$10 billion worth of Japanese yen, according to a Reuters photograph taken during President Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday.

The image, taken during the on-the-record portion of the meeting, showed a notepad in front of Bessent bearing the words “To Do” followed by “Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil”, Reuters reported. The photo was taken at 11.33am US Eastern Time.

A US Treasury spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the notepad or on whether the Treasury had intervened to support the yen against the dollar.

The development came after Reuters reported earlier on Friday that the US Treasury had notified several banks that it may intervene in the yen market, according to a source familiar with the matter. PostToday also reported that the message was passed through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, signalling that banks should be prepared for possible future action.