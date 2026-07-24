Japan signals renewed readiness to act as yen nears four-decade low

Japan and the United States remain aligned over excessive movements in the yen, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday, 24 July, as Tokyo again signalled that it was prepared to intervene in foreign-exchange markets.

Her comments followed a statement from the US Treasury Department on Thursday that “excess volatility in the yen is undesirable”.

Katayama said the two sides were “closely communicating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year”.