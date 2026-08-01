Kumamoto shop in Tokyo heavily crowded with visitors after quake

"Ikinari dango," a traditional Kumamoto confectionery featuring sweet potato and sweet bean paste, and "karashi renkon," or lotus roots stuffed with mustard, are selling well, shop officials said.

"I can't do anything because I can't send relief supplies for a while," said a self-employed woman, 56, from Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. She has a relative in the town of Hikawa, Kumamoto, whose house was damaged by the earthquake. "I bought (items) as this is all I can do," she also said.

She expressed a desire to buy whistles featuring Kumamon, the official prefectural mascot, to distribute them to her family for use in the event of future disasters to attract the attention of emergency services.