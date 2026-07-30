Monsoon conditions leave most Thai regions under widespread rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned at 5pm on Thursday (July 30, 2026) that heavy to very heavy rain would continue across parts of Thailand through the end of the day.
The advisory forecast isolated very heavy rain in the North, East and the South’s west coast, while isolated heavy rain was expected in the Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the South’s east coast.
A monsoon trough extended across the North and Northeast, while a relatively strong southwest monsoon prevailed over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People were advised to watch for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and run-off from forested areas, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea were expected to reach 2–3 metres and exceed 3 metres in thunderstorms.
Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea were forecast at about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand were advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the period.
For safety and to limit possible impacts, people were advised to plan their daily activities and travel carefully and to follow TMD announcements.
Updates are available at tmd.go.th or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182, 24 hours a day.
North
Northeast
Central region
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)