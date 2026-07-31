Thailand Targets Self-Reliance with Major Defence Industry Drive

Bangkok targets self-reliance and economic growth by prioritising domestic tech, offset policies, and regional partnerships.

The Thai government has outlined plans to transform the country from an importer of military equipment into an independent developer and producer of security technology, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking on 30 July, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek stated that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is prioritising the modernisation of the domestic defence sector. The initiative aims to support the government's "Made in Thailand" strategy, keeping defence expenditure within the domestic economy to generate employment, upskill personnel, and bolster local businesses.

The announcement follows the conclusion of the THAIDEF-EX 2026 exhibition, held from 8 to 10 July. The event hosted 112 local exhibitors, drew over 4,000 visitors, and generated 53 business pairings valued at more than 500 million baht.

According to Ratchada, the event’s success demonstrates that the Thai defence sector is rapidly shifting towards a high-value industry spanning technology, investment, and exports.

