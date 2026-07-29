Thailand and Hungary Partner to Elevate Water Governance to OECD Standards

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand and Hungary Partner to Elevate Water Governance to OECD Standards

Thailand and Hungary expand 2027 water management deal to adopt OECD and UNECE standards, supporting Bangkok's bid to join the OECD

  • Thailand and Hungary have expanded their water management partnership, aiming to integrate OECD and UNECE standards into Thailand's national framework by 2027.
  • This policy alignment is a key part of Thailand's strategy to support its official bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
  • Under the agreement, Hungary will transfer technical expertise and share its experience as an OECD and UNECE member to help Thailand adopt these global governance practices.

 

 

Thailand and Hungary expand 2027 water management deal to adopt OECD and UNECE standards, supporting Bangkok's bid to join the OECD.

 

Thailand and Hungary have agreed to significantly broaden the scope of their bilateral water management partnership, integrating international benchmarks from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) into Thailand’s national water governance framework by 2027.

 

The agreement was finalised during the 6th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Thailand–Hungary Water Resources Management.

 

The Thai delegation was led by Chayan Muangsong, Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), alongside his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Kovács, Water Director at the General Directorate of Water Management.

 

Thailand and Hungary Partner to Elevate Water Governance to OECD Standards

 

Under the updated 2027 action plan, the two nations will expand beyond their existing co-operation on groundwater resources and water quality. The revised strategy explicitly adopts principles from the OECD as well as the UNECE Water Convention (the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes).
 

 

 

Thailand and Hungary Partner to Elevate Water Governance to OECD Standards

 

The policy shift is designed to align Thailand's water management with global standards while directly advancing the Thai government’s strategic ambition to secure full OECD membership in the near future.

 

Thailand and Hungary Partner to Elevate Water Governance to OECD Standards

 

Hungarian representatives highlighted the bilateral relationship with Thailand as one of Hungary’s most progressive international partnerships, reaffirming Budapest’s readiness to transfer technical expertise and international governance practices to Bangkok.

 

Thailand and Hungary Partner to Elevate Water Governance to OECD Standards

 

"Hungary has consistently provided excellent support regarding our groundwater and water quality management," said Chayan. "This new agreement allows us to draw directly on Hungary's experience as a member of both the OECD and the UNECE Water Convention. It will strengthen Thailand's water administration, align directly with our Master Plan on Water Resources Management, and support the government’s policy to guide the country towards OECD membership."

 

 

 

Thailand and Hungary Partner to Elevate Water Governance to OECD Standards

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy