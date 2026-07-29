Thailand and Hungary Partner to Elevate Water Governance to OECD Standards

Thailand and Hungary expand 2027 water management deal to adopt OECD and UNECE standards, supporting Bangkok's bid to join the OECD.

Thailand and Hungary have agreed to significantly broaden the scope of their bilateral water management partnership, integrating international benchmarks from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) into Thailand’s national water governance framework by 2027.

The agreement was finalised during the 6th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Thailand–Hungary Water Resources Management.

The Thai delegation was led by Chayan Muangsong, Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), alongside his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Kovács, Water Director at the General Directorate of Water Management.

Under the updated 2027 action plan, the two nations will expand beyond their existing co-operation on groundwater resources and water quality. The revised strategy explicitly adopts principles from the OECD as well as the UNECE Water Convention (the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes).

