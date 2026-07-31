Online marketing strategies differ across Southeast Asian markets

Southeast Asia (SEA) is one of the regions with the world’s highest levels of social media use.
Social platforms have become part of daily life, from following news and accessing entertainment to discovering products and making purchasing decisions.
As a result, brands are continuing to increase their advertising spending on digital platforms.
The trend is reflected in advertising expenditure across Southeast Asia, which was projected to reach US$4.75 billion in 2025.
This shows that social media is no longer solely a communications channel but has become a major competitive arena for businesses.
Consumer behaviour has also changed markedly.
Whereas searches previously tended to begin with a search engine, many people now turn to social media to read reviews, explore products or seek inspiration before making a purchase.
Although Google continues to lead the search market in many countries, including Thailand, relying on search alone may no longer be sufficient for marketing today.
Several research organisations also indicate that Southeast Asia has one of the world’s largest TikTok user bases.
Consumers are spending increasing amounts of time on social platforms, making it necessary for effective marketing strategies to balance search and social channels to reach them at every stage of the purchasing journey.
Most recently, SAMA Alliance by Content Shifu compiled data and analysed trends in online market expansion across ASEAN.
It also identified popular online platforms in eight Southeast Asian countries to help businesses and marketers plan expansion strategies and reach consumers in each market, as follows:
Thailand
Indonesia
Vietnam
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Myanmar
Cambodia
The data show that Facebook and TikTok remain leading platforms in many ASEAN countries.
However, other platforms carry different levels of influence in individual markets, including LINE in Thailand, Zalo in Vietnam, WhatsApp in Malaysia and Singapore, and LinkedIn, which plays an important role in Singapore’s business-to-business (B2B) market.
Online marketing strategies therefore cannot follow the same approach in every country.
Platforms must be selected in line with consumer behaviour and platform popularity in each market to improve reach among target audiences, strengthen engagement and support long-term business growth.