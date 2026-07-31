Online marketing strategies differ across Southeast Asian markets

Southeast Asia (SEA) is one of the regions with the world’s highest levels of social media use.

Social platforms have become part of daily life, from following news and accessing entertainment to discovering products and making purchasing decisions.

As a result, brands are continuing to increase their advertising spending on digital platforms.

The trend is reflected in advertising expenditure across Southeast Asia, which was projected to reach US$4.75 billion in 2025.

This shows that social media is no longer solely a communications channel but has become a major competitive arena for businesses.

Consumer behaviour has also changed markedly.