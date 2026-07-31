Thai Singer Nene Royal Advances to AGT Judges’ Callbacks

Phuket-born rocker Nene Royal confirms callback performance date as contestants battle for 34 remaining Live Show spots.

Phuket-born singer and guitarist Nene Royal has confirmed she has advanced to the "Judges’ Callbacks" stage on Season 21 of America’s Got Talent (AGT), following a promotional teaser released by network NBC.

In a short video shared across her Facebook accounts, the Thai musician told fans that her callback performance is scheduled to air on Tuesday, 11 August.

"Next step 'JUDGES CALLED BACK' starts on air 4 August! But mine is on air 11 of August! SEE YA!" she posted, confirming her place in the newly introduced stage of the reality talent competition.

Nene captivated both the judging panel and international audiences during her initial audition with a powerful rock cover of The Cranberries’ 1994 hit "Zombie". Her performance earned a unanimous four "Yes" votes from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B, sending her audition video viral across social platforms.

