Thai Singer Nene Royal Advances to AGT Judges’ Callbacks

Phuket-born rocker Nene Royal confirms callback performance date as contestants battle for 34 remaining Live Show spots.
Phuket-born singer and guitarist Nene Royal has confirmed she has advanced to the "Judges’ Callbacks" stage on Season 21 of America’s Got Talent (AGT), following a promotional teaser released by network NBC.
In a short video shared across her Facebook accounts, the Thai musician told fans that her callback performance is scheduled to air on Tuesday, 11 August.
"Next step 'JUDGES CALLED BACK' starts on air 4 August! But mine is on air 11 of August! SEE YA!" she posted, confirming her place in the newly introduced stage of the reality talent competition.
Nene captivated both the judging panel and international audiences during her initial audition with a powerful rock cover of The Cranberries’ 1994 hit "Zombie". Her performance earned a unanimous four "Yes" votes from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B, sending her audition video viral across social platforms.
Under a revised format for Season 21, receiving four "Yes" votes no longer guarantees direct entry into the Live Show Quarter-finals. With audition passes exceeding available slots, producers introduced the Judges’ Callbacks round to determine the final lineup.
Of the 44 total places available in the Live Shows, 10 have already been filled by acts awarded an automatic "Golden Buzzer". This leaves more than a hundred auditioned acts competing for the remaining 34 spots. As part of the new format, selected performers are invited to show talent in more intimate settings, including the judges' private residences, before the final cut is made.
The Judges' Callbacks episodes begin airing on NBC and Peacock on 4 August, with Nene’s segment scheduled for the following week.
Should Nene secure one of the 34 remaining berths, she will advance to the Live Show Quarter-finals, which run over four weeks starting 18 August in Los Angeles. The season is set to conclude with the live finale on 22 September, followed by the results broadcast on 23 September 2026.