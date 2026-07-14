Thailand taps Nene Royal for global tourism promotion drive

The Thai government is preparing to support Phuket singer-guitarist Nene Royal in the next stage of her America’s Got Talent journey and involve her in promoting the country’s tourism, international image and soft power.
The 16-year-old musician, whose real name is Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, gained worldwide attention after combining powerful vocals with live guitar in a rock-driven performance of The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ during her audition for Season 21 of the US talent show.
She received four yes votes from the judging panel and advanced to the next round.
Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul announced on Tuesday (July 14) that ministry executives and representatives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) had met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House during a promotional event featuring the young Thai artist.
The government was ready to encourage Nene and support her participation in the competition, including by helping to cover related expenses, Surasak explained. He also urged Thai viewers to support her and vote for her during the programme’s forthcoming stages.
Surasak noted that Nene had already helped raise Thailand’s international profile by appearing on one of the world’s best-known talent shows.
The government’s next step would be to involve her in campaigns promoting Thai tourism, the country’s international image and its soft-power sectors, drawing on her abilities as both a singer and guitarist.
Nene had already developed a substantial following before her television breakthrough. She began teaching herself to play the guitar at the age of six, performed at markets in Phuket and competed in Thai music contests before taking her talents to the international stage.
Nene returned to her home province for a busking performance at Naka Weekend Market on the evening of July 11.
The market was packed with Phuket residents, tourists and fans who gathered to watch her perform up close following her widely shared America’s Got Talent appearance.
The homecoming marked a return to the type of open-air venue where she had developed her stage presence before gaining international recognition with her performance of ‘Zombie’.